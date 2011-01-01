Bulldogs’ Abigail Schlabach earns best area finish at state cross country finals

BROOKLYN – Two local teams and three individuals participated in Saturday’s Michigan High School Athletic Association cross country finals at Michigan Speedway in Brooklyn.

No area runners earned all-state honors. The top 30 finishers in both the boys and girls races earned medals and all-state distinction.

In the Division 3 girls’ race, Centreville sophomore Abigail Schlabach came the closest to earning all-state, barely missing the elite honor with her 35th place time of 20:16.6.

Gabriella Schlabach, Abigail’s twin sister, finished in 84th place with a time of 20:54.9.

Centreville freshman Thai Pratel competed in the Division 3 boys’ race. Pratel finished in 143rd place with a time of 18:15.2.

Marcellus girls’ team finished 20 overall with a team score of 458 points in the Division 4 girls’ race.

Emma Pachay led the Lady Wildcats with her 42nd place time of 21:07.

Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.