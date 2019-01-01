Bulldog track and field teams expect to contend for SW 10 title

Centreville’s track and field teams have several quality athletes returning, but are relying heavily on its younger talent to compensate for less depth this spring.

Bulldogs’ boys coach Mike Hunter and Shawn Hulin, Centreville girls’ mentor, still expect to be in the top tier of the Southwest 10 Conference.

Here is an look at each of Centreville’s track and field programs.

Centreville Boys

The Bulldogs finished 39-17 overall last season, including a 7-2 mark in league dual meets and a final finish of fourth out of 10 league teams.

Centreville also finished second in its own invitational and sixth at the first Comstock Invite and fourth in the Comstock’s second invite. The Bulldogs were also fourth at regionals.

Six athletes qualified for the state meet with senior returner Tyler Overholt finishing seventh in the discus competition to earn all-state honors.

Other returning state qualifiers include seniors Jacob Rank and Jacob Larrison and junior Matt Weber.