Bulldog linksters second in BCS League’s East Jamboree

KALAMAZOO — Centreville’s golf team finished second in Friday’s BCS East Jamboree held at Eastern Hills Golf Course.

Parchment shot a first-place score of 183.

Centreville and Comtock were next with 196. The Bulldogs, however, took the runner-up spot based on the fifth-man tiebreaker. Bronson (199) took fourth.

“We started out well but we need to focus on finishing out the round. The team scores show that we’re all really close and its going to come down to the last jamboree for the conference,” said Centreville coach Stephen Larsen.

Carter Geigley placed third for Centreville with a 43.

