Bulldog boys notch much-needed road victory at Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE — Centreville traveled to Eau Claire Tuesday night looking for a much-needed win and returned with a 62-48 Southwest 10 Conference victory over the Beavers.

“Getting back into the win column was nice from the rough stretch we have had. We have better games in us and will work hard in order to see them through in the final games of the season,” said Centreville coach Mike Hunter.

The start of the game didn’t look good though as Centreville fell behind Eau Claire 21-13 by the end of the first quarter.

But the Bulldogs’ tightened up its defense and went on to outscore the Beavers 49-27 over the final three periods to earn the win.

Senior center Hayden Stauffer poured in 21 points to lead Centrevile in scoring. Kyzer Bowen and Justus Chupp added 10 points apiece.

Sam Todd, McClain Lemings, and Trenton Kindig all added four points apiece for Centreville.

Stauffer added 11 rebounds and two steals. Todd had four boards, two steals, and a pair of assists. Chupp chipped in four steals and three assists. Bowen had four rebounds. Ross Hunter contributed five rebounds and four assists. Lemings had eight rebounds, two steals, and five assists. Kindig added three rebounds.

Marquis Hackney scored 23 points for Eau Claire.

Climax-Scotts 66, Colon 62

CLIMAX — Colon’s basketball team got started a bit too late and wound up dropping a 66-62 decision at Climax-Scotts Tuesday.

The hosts jumped out to a 21-14 lead on the Magi after the opening eight minutes. The Magi pulled within two points by halftime, 35-33. Climax-Scotts took a 50-46 lead into the fourth quarter.

Cole Eshuis from Climax-Scotts led all scorers in the game with 34 points, including four 3-pointers. Jake Lane added 11 points.

Austin Stoll poured in 26 points for Colon, including four triples. Andrew Smolarz added 13 points for the Magi. Philip Alva, Andy Stoll, and Clayton Wolff all scored six each.

Girls’

Bangor 28, Marcellus 18

MARCELLUS — The Marcellus girls’ basketball team couldn’t seem to find its offensive rhythm and fell at home Tuesday to Bangor 28-18.

Grace Mihills led Marcellus with six points. Savannah Lowery added four.

Morgan Hartline had six rebounds and three assists for Marcellus. Tessa Henry had three steals. Jana Hewig chipped in six rebounds. Lowery had five rebounds. Mihills contributed seven rebounds. Alexis Tibbs had three rebounds and one assist.