Bulldog baseball, softball focus on regional foe Raiders

DECATUR — Centreville’s baseball and softball teams will both vie for regional championships in Division 4 Saturday in Decatur.

Both Bulldog diamond teams are scheduled to face the host Raiders in their semifinal matchups.

Centreville’s baseball team makes its fourth consecutive appearance in the regional tournament,

Mike Webster’s Bulldogs (18-2) take on Decatur (16-15) in the first game at 10 a.m. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Central Prep battles St. Joe Lake Michigan Catholic in the second game at noon. The finals are at 2 p.m. with the winner advancing to state quarterfinals play Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Bailey Park in Battle Creek.

Centreville needs good pitching performances from its starting rotation of senior Colletin Gascho, juniors T.C. Carpenter and Alex Meyer, along with freshman Seth Chiddister.

“Our batting lineup is one of the main reasons we are where we are at. Our seniors have been here before. We’ve been working on situations all week so that we’re at the top of our game,” said Centreville coach Mike Webster.

“Decatur is well-coached. Ben Botti has been to many state tournaments and he’ll have his team prepared for us,” Webster said. “This is one of the toughest regionals in the state. We can’t make mistakes.”

Centreville has nine players batting over the .300 mark.

Senior Collin Kirby leads the Bulldogs with a .529 average followed by Gascho (.464), senior shortstop Brady Reynolds (.420), Chiddister (.390), Chandler Hostetler (.385), Meyer (.380), Andrew Stevens (.370), Kyzer Bowen (.360) and Carpenter (.314).

Reynolds, who has signed to play ball at Lake Michigan College the next two years, is ready to face Decatur.

“We’re hitting the ball well and playing solid defense. Hopefully we can make it back to state,” Reynolds said.

Experience is the key says Gascho.

“Having a lot of juniors and seniors on the team with experience in games at this level helps, especially the deeper you get into the tournament. We have four solid guys on the mound who throw strikes and people who get extra-base hits,” Gascho said.

