Bruins defeat Lady Vikings

CENTREVILLE — The Glen Oaks Community College women’s basketball team dropped a 78-48 decision at home Saturday to Kellogg Community College.

Leasia Jackson poured in 19 points for Glen Oaks. Gabrielle Russell added 15 points and Hannah Carr, a White Pigeon graduate, added 10.

Carr also pulled down 18 rebounds, Jazsmin Blue had 15 and Russell added five.

Jackson had three assists, while Russell and Madeline Adams chipped in two assists each.

Jackson had three steals, Blue two and Russell and Adams had one apiece.

