Bronson passing game, hitters too strong for Centreville

CENTREVILLE — Bronson’s volleyball team didn’t become a four-time Division 3 state champion by accident.

Jean LaClair’s Lady Vikings run a solid system in all facets of the game. No. 5-ranked Bronson prospered in all areas on the court Thursday as it claimed a district championship with a 25-23, 25-14, 24-26, 25-13 win over No. 8-ranked Centreville.

“Our girls even when they were down they really wanted this match. We just got stuck in situations where Bronson was just playing stronger than us,” said Centreville head coach Deric Mostrom.

“We were battling back and forth in that third game. Luckily we got a little help because Bronson was making some unforced errors. Hannah turned it on in the front row for us and was driving the ball and did well off her serve as well. We control the ball much better that game. When we control the ball, we can play with anyone. But when it comes to the technical aspects of the game, that’s where Bronson beat us. It all starts with the pass. We couldn’t get into system. Bronson was in system most of the night. Your footwork and making good defensive reads are very important right there.”

Bronson’s all-state 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter Keona Salesman, along with 5-10 sophomore outside hitter Karissa Gest were lights out for the Lady Vikings, especially the last three games of the match.

Factor in the sensational passing of Bronson’s 5-4 junior setter Meagan Lasky and the Lady Vikings are a strong favorite to challenge No. 1-ranked Schoolcraft for a regional championship next week at Schoolcraft.

“When a team has two strong options on both sides and a setter that gets the ball to them, a team like Bronson is going to capitalize,” Mostrom said.

Centreville’s finest moments of play surfaced in the third game.

After trailing Bronson 4-1 early in the game, Centreville rallied to even the game score at 5-5 following a kill by senior outside hitter Hannah Duchene.

The lead flip-flopped back and forth several times before Bronson eventually earned a five-point edge following an ace serve by Salesman for a 19-14 advantage.

Centreville kept fighting its way back and tied it 22-22 on Duchene’s running tip into the middle.

Gest put the Lady Vikings back up by one, 23-22 with a tip. But Centreville was able to even the game up at 23-23 when Kaylee Withington’s serve went wide.

Senior Joanna Larsen came up with a kill to knot the game score again at 24-24.