Brandywine netters blank Three Rivers

Brandywine handed Three Rivers a 7-0 non-conference boys’ tennis loss at home Thursday.

At No. 1 singles, Isaac Adams from Three Rivers lost to Jacob Box 0-6, 2-6. At No. 2, Three Rivers’ Colby Hartzell was defeated by Matt Cox 5-7, 0-6. At No. 3, Riley Lewis of Three Rivers fell to John Johnson 1-6, 2-6. At No. 4 singles, Three Rivers defaulted to Brandywine.

At No. 1 doubles, Three Rivers’ Gio Gioiosa and David Green lost to Micah Gamble and Connor Tittle 1-6, 2-6.

At No. 2 doubles, Three Riverrs’ Jaxson Gilleylen and Brady Minnard dropped a 0-6, 0-6 decision to Kennedy Byrd and Josh Sachman.

At No. 3 doubles, Three Rivers’ Kayden Stratton and Joshua Moore fell to Caleb Byrd and Carson Knapp 1-6, 3-6.

Three Rivers’ No. 4 duo of Landon Grubbs and Alex Bryant lost to Matt Veach and Ragit Gojra 3-6, 2-6.