BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

MENDON — Mendon’s boys basketball team jumped out to a seven-point lead and cruised to an eventual 74-54 Southwest 10 Conference win on Friday.

Keaton Crotser had 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one blocked shot for the Hornets, now 2-0 overall.

Hunter Lovell added 15 points, 10 boards, two assists and one steal for Mendon. Lukas Crotser tossed in 15 points, four rebounds and one assist. Tommy Yueng had 11 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Cole Decker chipped in seven points, three boards, two assists and one steal. Noah Slaughter had two steals.

Mendon shot 24-of-41 from the floor (58.5 percent) and 26-of-36 at the foul stripe (72.2 percent).

The Hornets, who led its guests 38-25 at halftime, outrebounded the Vikings 36-13.

New Buffalo 87, Howardsville Christian 79

NEW BUFFALO — Howardsville Christian School’s boys basketball team dropped a 87-79 decision at New Buffalo Friday.

The loss overshadowed a remarkable offensive show by Howardsville Christian junior Dylan Jergens.

Jergens, a returning first-team Class D all-stater, poured in a game-high 36 points to go with four rebounds, nine assists and five steals.

Logan Cornwell added 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals for Howardsville, now 1-2 overall. Colton Fair scored 11 points. Lucas Withers finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals. Jason Jergens added six points for the Eagles. David Cripps had four points, four rebounds, one assist and five steals. Kolton Beachey had two points and four rebounds. Oakley Withers had three points and one rebound.

Howardsville hustled out to a 25-12 lead after one period. New Buffalo outscored its guests 75-54 over the final three periods.

Ryan Butler poured in 27 points for New Buffalo. Seth Margaritis added 21 and Julian Hymes tossed in 20.

Schoolcraft 72, Lawton 24

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft built itself a 38-point halftime lead and cruised to an eventual 72-24 SAC victory over visiting Lawton Friday.

