BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Morrell scores 41 in Trojans’ win

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ inability to finish key possessions in the fourth quarter hindered the Wildcats boys’ basketball team in a 73-70 Wolverine Conference non-divisional loss at home to Plainwell.

Plainwell’s Luke Morrell was a big thorn in the middle for Three Rivers as the senior scored both a career and game-high 41 points.

Three Rivers, now 11-6 overall, had a difficult time containing Plainwell’s guards from getting to the basket as the Trojans took advantage of that to jump out to a 23-15 lead on Three Rivers after one quarter.

“We did a better job in the second and third quarters of defending their guards,” Three Rivers coach Brian Burg said.

Three Rivers outscored Plainwell 14-10 during the second quarter to move within four points of its guests, 33-29, entering halftime.

The Cats also outscored the Trojans 16-14 during the third quarter and found themselves down by just one basket, 47-45, entering the fourth quarter.

“We worked very hard in that fourth quarter to get ourselves back into the game, but just couldn’t seem to get over the hill,” Burg said.

Three Rivers threatened several times to catch Plainwell during the final eight minutes.

The Cats pulled within one point of the Trojans, 63-62, with 1:43 left and were only behind by three, 68-65, with 0:16 left.

But Plainwell made key free throws in the final seconds to keep Three Rivers at bay.

Morrell got help in the scoring column though. Evan Finch added 11 points, Zak TerMeer nine, Ryan Topp five, Ben Gibson four and Evan Salinas added three.

Five players reached double-digit scoring for Three Rivers.

Senior forward Carson Charvat led the way for the Cats with 16 points, including a trio of three-pointers, to go along with six rebounds.

Backup postplayer Eric Johnson came off the bench and played perhaps his finest game of the season racking up 14 points and grabbing 19 rebounds.

Senior guard Sam Hawkins added 12 points, two assists and five rebounds for Three Rivers. Sophomore forward Gavin Charvat chipped in with 10 points and four rebounds.

Junior center Tirrell Hausmanis added 10 points, four rebounds and a pair of assists for Three Rivers.

The Cats’ other starting guard Jalen Heivilin, a sophomore, added eight points and five rebounds.

Three Rivers JV 61, Plainwell 59 OT

Bryce Morlan scored 23 points, had six rebounds and one steal for Three Rivers in a 61-59 win over Plainwell in overtime in the jayvee game.

The two teams were deadlocked at 52-52 after regulation.

The Cats outscored the Trojans 9-7 in the extra session to come away with the win.

Brendan Brown added 15 points, four assists and eight rebounds for Three Rivers. Parker Ellifritz pitched in eight points, three assists and three rebounds. Nolan Mark added eight points, four assists, four rebounds and one steal. Traven Van Oss finished with seven points, one assist, seven boards, two blocks and one steal.

Three Rivers freshmen 54, Plainwell 45

Ross O’Connor pumped in 27 points to go with eight rebounds, five blocks and five steals as the Cats won the freshman game 54-45.

Carter Minger added 14 points, three assists, seven rebounds, one block and three steals for the Cats. Devon Gidley contributed nine points, one assist, three rebounds and a pair of steals. Seite Kiser finished with four rebounds.

Plainwell committed 25 turnovers.

Centreville 62, Battle Creek St. Philip 32

BATTLE CREEK — Centreville’s basketball team got a solid performance from start to finish in a convincing 62-32 win at Battle Creek St. Philip.

“We started out the game on a 10-0 run in the first few minutes,” said Centreville coach Mike Hunter. “We continued to have an inside/out game to make it difficult for St. Phil to defend. We played solid defense throughout the game to force turnovers that we converted to offensive points.”

Centreville built its lead to 20-4 after one period, 29-10 at halftime and 40-25 after three quarters.

Hayden Stauffer led Centreville in the scoring column with 19 points. Tyler Carpenter added 15, Coletin Gascho chipped in 14 and Chris Cooper scored six.

Gascho also had seven rebounds and five assists. Ross Hunter added five rebounds and two assists. Stauffer hauled away 10 rebounds and had two steals. Cooper had five rebounds and two assists.

Constantine 58, Galesburg-Augusta 47

CONSTANTINE — Constantine outscored Galesburg-Augusta 21-15 in the fourth quarter to earn a 58-47 win at home.

Evan Herschbach had 20 points, two assists and three rebounds for Constantine. Nolan Malcom added 11 points. Anthony Evilsizor contributed seven points, eight rebounds, one steal and one assist. Seth Wright had six points, three assists, five rebounds and one steal. Dylan Shafer also had seven points.

Mendon 59, Colon 46

MENDON — Mendon’s basketball team jumped out to an early 10-point lead and earned a 59-46 win over visiting Colon.

Hunter Lovell had 15 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks for Mendon.

Braxton Samson added 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal for the Hornets. Greg Gifford added 12 points and five rebounds. Lukas Crotser contributed 10 points and four boards and Keaton Crotser had six points, nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Colon was led in scoring by Dane Wilson with 19 and Chase Tomlinson scored 12.

Decatur 46, White Pigeon 39

DECATUR — White Pigeon got outscored by host Decatur 38-28 over the final three periods in an eventual 46-39 loss.

White Pigeon led Decatur 11-8 after one quarter.

Noah Krull and Carter Grant led White Pigeon with 10 points each. Austin Yoder added eight, Kamren Garten seven and Gavin Kopf and Zane Shoppell had two apiece.

Krull also had 11 rebounds, three steals and one assist for the Chiefs. Kopf had six assists, two steals and four rebounds. Garten contributed three assists, one steal and four rebounds. Yoder also had three assists, four boards, one steal and one block. Grant added three assists, one steal, one block and five rebounds.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.