BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s boys’ basketball team outscored New Buffalo by four points in the second half, but fell short to the Bison 62-55 at home Tuesday.

New Buffalo led Constantine 37-26 at halftime.

Evan Herschbach had 13 points and three assists for Constantine. Dylan Shafer had 12 points, two assists and eight rebounds. Seth Wright added seven points and Trey Salisbury finished with five points. Dawson Kiess added four rebounds.

Seth Margaritis scored 20 points for the Bison while Julian Hymes added 17.

Centreville 58, Buchanan 47

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville boys’ basketball team earned its 10th win of the season with a 58-47 win Tuesday at home over Buchanan.

“We played four quarters of solid basketball offensively and defensively. Tonight was a great win following a tough loss on Friday. We executed our offense more productively tonight with fewer turnovers and rebounded the ball better then we have been,” said Centreville coach Mike Hunter.

Hayden Stauffer led Centreville with 20 points, while Chris Cooper added 15. Coletin Gascho ended the night with eight points and Tyler Carpenter contributed seven.

The Bulldogs held a 15-9 lead after one period, led 30-28 at halftime and 43-42 after three periods.

Stauffer also had 14 rebounds and Cooper added 11. Carpenter had six assists and Gascho added seven assists and four steals. Alex Stafford had six points and five assists.

Andrew McGuirt scored 24 points for Buchanan.

Howardsville 74, Kalamazoo Phoenix 64

HOWARDSVILLE — Howardsville Christian’s boys’ basketball team earned a hard-fought 74-64 win at home over Kalamazoo Phoenix.

Dylan Jergens led Howardsville with 32 points to go with three rebounds, 12 assists and two steals.

Our kids played together and played pretty well tonight,” said Howardsville coach Dave Parks.

Luke Withers added 17 points, five boards, two assists and two steals for the Eagles. Dan Kent finished with eight points, two rebounds and two steals.

“I was pleased with our team tonight. Our assistants (Tim and Justin Jergens) have made a big difference. Tim ran practice last night and had them ready,” Parks said.

Colton Fair added seven points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal for Howardsville, which held quarter leads of 23-17, 38-28 and 57-46.

Schoolcraft 82, Vicksburg 73

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft’s basketball team was pushed to the limit, but held on for a 82-73 non-league win at home over neighborhood rival Vicksburg.

“This was a good win for us. Vicksburg spread the floor and gave us problems defensively. We made a good run in the second half. I thought they really hurt us on the glass,” said Schoolcraft coach Randy Small.

Schoolcraft, now 13-1, was led by Caleb Eustice with 29 points and six assists. Ricky Clark tossed in 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Riley Piper had 12 points and Jason Feddema had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles, who led 22-21 after one quarter, 39-36 at halftime and 59-51 after three quarters.

Trenton Lomason scored 21 points for Vicksburg. Blake Rankin added 19, Brenden Lovell scored 11 and Deondre Lovell had seven.

Vicksburg shot 28-of-68 from the floor, which included 14-of-34 from three-point territory and 3-of-5 at the foul stripe.

Schoolcraft shot 29-of-59, including 10-of-21 on three-point attempts, from the floor and 14-of-22 at the foul line.

Battle Creek St. Philip 46, Colon 32

COLON — Colon dropped a 46-32 decision at home with Battle Creek St. Philip.

Dane Wilson scored 13 points for the Magi, while Clayton Wolf added eight points and 10 rebounds. Daniel Alva had four points and two steals. Chase Tomlinson added three points and four rebounds.

Austin Stoll and Andrew Smolarz both had two points and four rebounds each.

