BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

MENDON — Mendon’s basketball team turned in a solid defensive performance in a 73-36 non-league win Tuesday over Howe Military School.

“This was a nice team win for us tonight. The guys worked to get the ball to the open man and everyone was able to contribute,” said Mendon coach Dave Swanwick.

Mendon raced out to a 19-8 lead after one quarter and extended its margin to 39-20 entering halftime. A 34-16 run in the second half by the Hornets put the game away.

Hunter Lovell had 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Mendon. Lukas Crotser added 17 points, seven rebounds and one blocked shot. Greg Gifford added 10 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals. Keaton Crotser finished with nine points, three rebounds, four assists and five steals. Braxton Samson had four points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Jacob Hagenbuch scored eight points for the Hornets, who were 30-of-60 (50 percent) from the floor and 10-of-16 at the foul stripe (62.5 percent).

Mendon committed just nine turnovers.

James Otis scored 14 points for Howe Military and Aiden Dover added 10.

Centreville 52, Marcellus 49

Delton Kellogg 51, Constantine 47

Schoolcraft 101, Lawton 44

Michigan Lutheran 50, White Pigeon 35

