BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

CONSTANTINE — Evan Hershbach scored 18 points and had four rebounds to lead Constantine’s basketball team past visiting Mendon Tuesday in non-league action.

Dylan Shafer added seven points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Falcons. Nolan Malcom had five points, while Anthony Evilsizor kicked in five points and 12 rebounds. Zach Bittner had four points for the winners.

Constantine outrebounded Mendon 31-20.

The Falcons shot 17-of-44 from the floor and 11-of-13 at the foul stripe (85 percent) compared to 8-of-34 field-goal attempts by Mendon and 10-of-14 at the free-throw stripe (71 percent).

Hunter Lovell had six points and eight rebounds for Mendon. Greg Gifford added six points, Lukas Crotser five and Braxton Samson had two points and three rebounds.

Mendon went 0-for-10 on three-point tries.

Marcellus 58, Howardsville 52

MARCELLUS — Marcellus jumped out to a nine-point lead after one period and hung on for a 58-52 win at home over visiting Howardsville Christian School Tuesday.

The host Wildcats were clinging to a narrow 33-31 lead at halftime. Howardsville took a 42-40 lead over Marcellus into the fourth quarter.

Dylan Jergens pumped in 21 points for Howardsville, now 6-2 overall. Colton Fair added 12 points for the Eagles, while David Cripps and Logan Cornwell had six points each and Daniel Kent added five.

Kent added six rebounds. Cornwell had nine boards. Lukas Withers chipped in six rebounds and three steals. Jordan Ross contributed three assists and three steals.

Brandon Clark led Marcellus with 18 points. Kaeler Stafne added 17 and Jack Summers added 10 for the Wildcats.

Schoolcraft 71, Comstock 39

COMSTOCK — Schoolcraft’s basketball team improved to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the SAC Valley Division following an easy 71-39 win at Comstock Tuesday.

Schoolcraft led Comstock 11-7 after one period before breaking the game open with a 22-7 second-quarter run. The spurt put the Eagles on top 33-14 at halftime.

Max Kulczyk had 19 points, including five three-pointers, to go with six steals. Ricky Clark added 12 points and five assists. Jakob Huysken added six rebounds and Kobe Clark had five assists and six steals.

The Eagles shot 27-of-71 from the field (38 percent) and made 10-of-20 free-throw attempts (50 percent).

Tyrese Gardner scored 16 points for Comstock and Shawn Carter added 10.

“We got off to a slow start by missing some easy jump shots,” said Schoolcraft coach Randy Small. “We were 4-of-17 shooting in the first quarter, but I thought a difference was we made 17-of-35 combined shots in the second and third quarters.”

“I thought our energy level picked up a lot in the second half and our defense created some scoring opportunities for us. Comstock is very athletic.”

Michigan Lutheran 43,

White Pigeon 39

ST. JOSEPH — A strong third quarter wasn’t quite enough for White Pigeon’s basketball team, which dropped a 43-39 road decision at St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran Tuesday.

Michigan Lutheran led White Pigeon 11-5 after one period and 19-13 entering halftime.

White Pigeon outscored Michigan Lutheran 16-7 in the third period to take a 29-26 lead into the final stanza. Lutheran outscored the Chiefs 17-9 to record the come back win.

Noah Krull had 16 points, three assists, three steals and four rebounds for White Pigeon, now 0-8. Kam Garten added 13 points, four assists, two steals and two rebounds for the Chiefs. Gavin Kopf added four rebounds.

Camden-Frontier 58, Colon 43

COLON — Camden-Frontier handed host Colon at 58-43 South Central Athletic Association loss at home Tuesday.

Leading the Magi was freshman Austin Stoll with 10 points, five rebounds and three steals. Clayton Wolf put in nine points with seven rebounds. Chase Tomlinson had eight points and three rebounds, Dane Wilson added six points. Andrew Smolarz had five points and four rebounds, Daniel Alva finished the night with three points, four assists and three steals. Garrick Yaudes scored two points.

