BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s ability to draw fouls and make the ensuing free throws in the second half helped the Bulldogs to a 61-45 BCS League win at home Friday over Bronson.

“We came out at half time and played well to pull out the win,” said Centreville coach Mike Hunter. “With three games in one week, we looked a little sluggish in the first half. Bronson played a very good first half to go in with the lead.

“We were able to get to the free throw line and make free throws to take the lead and keep it. Something we didn’t do in Wednesday night’s game against New Buffalo.”

Centreville found itself trailing Bronson 16-12 after the opening eight minutes. The Bulldogs went into halftime trailing the Vikings 25-23.

Centreville used a 21-9 run during the third quarter to put the Bulldogs on top of their guests 44-34 entering the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs finished the game strong outscoring the Vikings 17-11 in the final eight minutes to hang on for the win.

Brady Reynolds had the hot hand for Centreville, pouring in a career-high 18 points. Coletin Gascho added 16 points and Hayden Stauffer had 14 for the Bulldogs. Tyler Carpenter finished with six points.

Reynolds also had five rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs. Gascho contributed eight rebounds, two steals and three assists. Stauffer grabbed 12 rebounds to go with three steals and one assist.

Thad Hermann scored 16 points for Bronson.

Cassopolis 57, Mendon 39

CASSOPOLIS — A 21-11 run by host Cassopolis powered the Rangers to a 57-39 BCS League win over Mendon Friday.

Mendon led Cassopolis 11-5 after one period. Cassopolis’ second-quarter run put the hosts on top 26-22 at halftime. The Rangers took a 42-30 lead entering the fourth period.

Lukas Crotser had 10 points and eight rebounds for Mendon. Keaton Crotser finished with eight points, five boards and two assists. Greg Gifford contributed five points, four rebounds and three assists. Hunter Lovell had four points, four rebounds and one steal. Braxton Samson finished with five points.

Tyrese Hunt-Thompson had 17 points for Cassopolis, while Shane Los and Xander Smith both added 13 points each.

New Buffalo 66, White Pigeon 35

NEW BUFFALO — New Buffalo’s stingy defense limited visiting White Pigeon to just 20 points combined in the final three quarters as the host Bison earned a convincing 66-35 BCS League win Friday.

New Buffalo jumped out to a 21-15 lead over White Pigeon after the opening quarter. The Bison led the Chiefs 38-23 entering halftime and 57-30 after the third quarter.

Noah Krull had 12 points, five rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot for White Pigeon, now 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the BCS Blue Division.

Gavin Kopf had four points, one block and five rebounds for White Pigeon. Cole Grant and Carter Grant totaled five rebounds apiece. Kam Garten added two points, four assists and three rebounds. Austin Yoder had two points, two steals and two boards. Zane Shoppell finished with five points, one block and five rebounds.

