BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

MENDON — Mendon controlled the defensive glass and had one of its best shooting percentages of the season and the Hornets were rewarded Tuesday with its first boys’ basketball win of the season.

Lincoln Klinger’s Hornets also had one of its best nights defensively in beating visiting Bangor 54-39 Tuesday in the Southwest 10 Conference battle.

Mendon overcame deficit a first-quarter deficit of 15-13 by outscoring its guests 41-24 over the final three periods.

The Hornets, now 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the league, shot 23-of-50 (46 percent) from the floor and made 8-of-11 free-throw attempts (72.7 percent).

Mendon owned a 37-27 rebounding advantage. Of the Hornets rebound total, 25 of those came at the defensive end.

Dahntae Bailey had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Mendon. Dakota Ames added 10 points, eight boards, four assists and two steals. Caiden Adams pitched in with 10 points and four rebounds. Carson Cupp had seven points, five rebounds and one assist. Jackson Crotser ended the game with six points. Charlie Newburry had five points, three boards, one assist and four steals. Khybren Street finished with five rebounds.