BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Cassopolis bests Centreville in early SW10 showdown

CASSOPOLIS — Cassopolis showed Centreville why the Rangers are the two-time defending Southwest 10 Conference boys basketball champions by handing the visiting Bulldogs a 56-41 loss Tuesday.
Centreville drops to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the league.
Cassopolis jumped out a 11-8 lead over Centreville after one  period. The Ranger held onto a 25-19 advantage entering halftime and took a 45-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Derek Gleaton led Centreville with 13 points. Tyler Swanwick added seven for the  Bulldogs and Mason Lemings contributed six.

