BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

CASSOPOLIS — Cassopolis showed Centreville why the Rangers are the two-time defending Southwest 10 Conference boys basketball champions by handing the visiting Bulldogs a 56-41 loss Tuesday.

Centreville drops to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the league.

Cassopolis jumped out a 11-8 lead over Centreville after one period. The Ranger held onto a 25-19 advantage entering halftime and took a 45-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Derek Gleaton led Centreville with 13 points. Tyler Swanwick added seven for the Bulldogs and Mason Lemings contributed six.