BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Hackett hands Schoolcraft boys third consecutive loss

KALAMAZOO — Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep handed Schoolcraft’s boys basketball team its third straight loss with a 57-54 win over the Eagles Friday.

Schoolcraft led Hackett 12-8 after one period. Hackett outscored its guests by eight in the second period to take over the lead 26-22. Hackett enjoyed a 40-36 lead after three periods.

Kobe Clark led Schoolcraft with 16 points and four assists. Riley Piper had nine points, three assists and three steals. Trenton Lomason scored nine points for the Eagles, now 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the league.

Bryce Vanderwiere added 12 rebounds and Jakob Huysken added five boards for the Eagles.

Schoolcraft shot 20-of-49 from the floor and 6-of-10 at the foul stripe.

Cooper Smith scored 18 points for Hackett and Heath Baldwin added 10.

Hackett ended the game 21-of-54 from the floor and 13-of-25 at the foul stripe.

“We gave them too many second-chance opportunities and that was the difference. I was proud of the kids and how they played hard and better defensively in the second half,” said Schoolcraft coach Randy Small.

Schoolcraft girls 41, Hackett 28

KALAMAZOO — Schoolcraft’s girls basketball team remained undefeated with a 41-28 SAC Valley win at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep Friday.

Lydia Goble scored 13 points to lead the Lady Cats, now 8-0. Gabi Saxman added nine points and Kennedy Leighton finished with eight.

Michelle Preston scored 17 points for Hackett Catholic Prep.

Waldron 66, Colon 38

WALDRON — The Colon girls basketball team dropped a 66-38 decision at Waldron Friday.

Keagan Bower had 15 points for the Lady Magi. Meagon Persing added nine and Mary Jane Muntian had six.

Bower also had nine rebounds. Muntian had six boards. Persing had five boards and Brooke Hinkley added three.

Bower added four assists and three steals. Persing had four blocked shots.