THREE RIVERS — Body building for Three Rivers’ Patrick O’Dell is about more than just building muscle.

O’Dell, who will compete in the National Physique Committee’s Western Michigan Bodybuilding Competition on Saturday, Nov. 2, says it’s about challenging himself and reaching goals.

“I’ve been involved with weightlifting and bodybuilding since I was in my early 20s. Going to the gym is a big way for me to relieve stress. It keeps me fit and in shape and has always been part of my life,” O’Dell said.

“The bodybuilding and preparation for competition isn’t for everyone. It’s more of an individual sport. It takes a lot of sacrifice, discipline, dedication and determination to achieve your goal of just making it to the show stage to compete.”

O’Dell says a lot of people don’t realize what is in involved to prepare and compete in a bodybuilding show.

