KALAMAZOO – The Kalamazoo Blades hockey team recently completed one of the most successful seasons in program history.

Five players from Three Rivers High School played a prominent role in the team’s success during the 2018-19 season.

The Blades are a varsity high school club team offering the high school hockey experience for players in Southwest Michigan from school districts without a varsity hockey program. It includes players from Comstock, Vicksburg, Three Rivers, Galesburg-Augusta, Climax-Scotts, Schoolcraft, Mendon and Kalamazoo home school students.

Blades’ head coach Tyler Eddy guided the Blades to an overall record this season of 36-7-1-1.

This season the Blades won the Southwest Michigan High School Hockey League championship, finishing 10-0 for the first time in league history.