Big early deficit hurts short-handed Three Rivers

OTSEGO — Three Rivers faced an uphill battle the second its boys’ basketball team hit the floor for warmups prior to Friday’s 75-51 Wolverine Conference loss at Otsego.

Brian Burg’s Wildcats, now 2-2 overall, were missing four of its five starters.

Starting forwards Carson Charvat and his brother Gavin Charvat, along with guard Jalen Heivilin were on vacation with family.

Senior Sam Hawkins, a starting guard, sat out the contest with a sore ankle that he rolled in a recent practice. Hawkins is expected to play in Tuesday’s game at Allegan.

