Better late than never

STURGIS — Three Rivers girls’ basketball team is at its best when the pace of the game is quicker.

Sturgis’ plan to slow Three Rivers down worked for two and a half quarters.

But it was only a matter of time before Jason Bingaman’s Lady Cats found its rhythm on the offensive end and ran away to a 40-21 Wolverine Conference South Divisional road win Friday.

The win improves Three Rivers to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the division. Sturgis falls to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the division.

The game was a seesaw defensive battle through three periods with Three Rivers on top 18-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Three Rivers outscored Sturgis 22-4 in the final eight minutes by taking advantage of key turnovers by its hosts.

Sophomore Hadley Miller finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and five steals for Three Rivers.

Freshman Kali Heivilin added eight points and nine rebounds for the Lady Cats.



