Bats keep booming as Lady Cats sweep Rams, 11-1 and 7-3

THREE RIVERS — Two more to go.

That’s the magic number of games left before the Three Rivers varsity softball team can officially be recognized as Wolverine Conference champions.

Three Rivers kept its perfect conference record intact at 16-0 and improved to 27-3 overall Friday after sweeping second-place South Haven 11-1 in five innings and 7-3 in the nightcap of a doubleheader.

The wins guarantee Three Rivers at least a share of the school’s first league championship in the sport. The Lady Cats have one conference doubleheader left to play at Paw Paw on Tuesday at 4 p.m.. Three Rivers holds a two-game lead on Vicksburg, who holds sole possession of second place.

“The seniors really stepped it up tonight. Knowing that this is their last season, they went out and gave it their all. That’s the difference between being content and wanting more,” said Three Rivers’ head coach Kendra Kutz.

“We aren’t done yet. Every single one of these girls maintained their composure and they have never let down their guard. This entire team plays with fire in their eyes and they represent Three Rivers in a way no team ever has. I am so proud of these girls.”

The entire second game was played in light rain, At one point the umpires stopped the game for approximately 10 minutes because of heavier precipitation, but the teams returned to the field a short time later when the rain subsided to sprinkles.

The wet conditions didn’t deter Three Rivers from its goal of sweeping South Haven and keeping sole possession of first place.

In the first game, Three Rivers sophomore pitcher Kylee Nash held South Haven to just two hits and registered nine strikeouts.

Three Rivers continued its dominance at the plate as well.

Amy Jo Tavernier and Kali Heivilin both socked home runs in the first game for the Lady Cats.

Heivilin’s walk-off home run in the fifth provided Three Rivers with a 10-run advantage and ended the game on the mercy rule.

Tessa Hawkins, Halle Carpenter and Jessica Barnes all swatted doubles for Three Rivers.

Tavernier drove in three runs, while Carpenter and Heivlin plated two runs apiece. Hawkins and Barnes had one RBI apiece.

Emma Thatcher, Nash, Brady and Hawkins all added singles for the Lady Cats.

Hawkins had two stolen bases, while Shantel Blyly and Thatcher both had one.

Karalyn Eldridge’s home run in the nightcap raised Three Rivers’ home-run total to 39 for this season.

Hawkins added a pair of doubles and Halle Carpenter also had a double for Three Rivers.

Hawkins collected three hits in the game, while Thatcher, Eldridge had two hits each.

“Tessa was hot at the plate for us tonight. She really stepped it up and was a true leader to the team. She gave us that spark that started the fire for us in both games. She went 5-for-6 on the night and hit the ball solid every time. She is coming around for us at the right time and is a natural leader in all sports that she plays. I am so proud of the way she stepped up tonight,” Kutz said.

Carpenter, Nash and Barnes added one hit apiece.

Eldridge and Nash drove in two runs apiece and Thatcher also had an RBI.

Hawkins added a stolen base.

Nash picked up the victory again in game two allowing four hits with10 strikeouts. All three runs were earned for South Haven.

