BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: West tops 1,000-point barrier in lopsided win by Lady Chiefs

WHITE PIGEON – Claycee West went over the 1000-point barrier for her career in leading White Pigeon to an easy 67-14 win at home over Eau Claire in a makeup game from earlier this week.

West finished with 31 points on the night to go with three rebounds, three assists and eight steals for the Lady Chiefs.

Rainie Atherton added eight points, Lauren Dressler seven and Hannah Freedline six.

Melissa Hayden added seven rebounds, Ashley Delarye six and Reyna Fielis four.