BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

WHITE PIGEON — A great defensive performance by Mendon’s boys’ basketball team carried it to a 53-31 BCS League Blue Division win at White Pigeon Friday.

Mendon jumped out to a 14-7 lead after the first quarter. Dave Swanwick’s Hornets entered halftime leading the Chiefs 25-13. The visitors entered the final period with a 39-23 advantage.

Keaton Crotser had one of his best games of the season for Mendon with 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Greg Gifford added 12 points, seven boards, two assists and four steals for the Hornets. Lukas Crotser pitched in seven points, three steals and four points. Hunter Lovell added seven points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Mendon shot 16-of-37 from the floor (40.3 percent) and meshed 20-of-36 free-throw attempts (57.1 percent).

The Hornets committed 13 turnovers.

White Pigeon, now 0-12 overall and 0-7 BCS League Blue Division, got 13 points, two assists and five rebounds out of Noah Krull. Carter Grant had eight points and three rebounds for the Chiefs. Zane Shoppell had four points. Kamren Garten added four rebounds. Lane Schlautmann grabbed four boards and Gavin Kopf had 10 rebounds and three points for White Pigeon.

Schoolcraft 72,

Galesburg-Augusta 24

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft had three players score in double figures in a 72-24 rout of Galesburg-Augusta.

Matt Schuppel scored 14 and Jason Feddema and Max Kulczyk added 12 each for the Eagles, now 12-1 overall and 6-1 SAC Valley Division.

Ricky Clark added eight assists and Riley Piper had five assists for the Eagles, who led 39-12 at halftime.

Hackett 75, Constantine 24

HACKETT — Constantine’s boys’ basketball team dropped a 75-27 SAC Valley contest at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep.

Hackett led Constantine 40-12 at halftime.

Dylan Shafer had eight points for Constantine. Evan Herschbach added seven points and six boards. Seth Wright had five points and four rebounds for the Falcons. Anthony Evilsizor added five rebounds.

Girls

Centreville 53, Cassopolis 28

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s girls basketball team got a joyful night in the community going with a convincing 53-28 win over Cassopolis.

The lopsided win by the Lady Bulldogs was its 14th in a row and improves it to 14-1 overall and 8-0 in the BCS League’s Blue Division.

Centreville was celebrating Winterfest, Hall of Fame Induction and Bulldog Pride Night.

The Lady Bulldogs led the Rangers 12-9 after one period, but used an 18-6 run in the second quarter to build a commanding 30-15 halftime advantage. Centreville carried a 43-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

Freshman Joanna Larsen scored a career-high 17 points for Centreville. Carlee Odom added 13 points and Samara Schlabach finished with 12 for the Lady Bulldogs, who made four three pointers and 10-of-15 free-throw attempts.

Santaja Gibson scored 11 points for Cassopolis.

