BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

MENDON — The Mendon girls’ basketball team had just enough offense to pull out a 31-25 BCS League win at home Thursday against White Pigeon.

White Pigeon held a slight 8-7 lead over Mendon after one period. The Lady Hornets used an 11-5 second-quarter run to move ahead of its guests 18-13 entering halftime. A 7-4 run by the Lady Chiefs during the third quarter lessened that deficit to 22-20 entering the final eight minutes. Mendon outscored White Pigeon by four in the final eight minutes to hang on for the win.

Mary Leighton had 14 points, four rebounds, four steals and one assist for Mendon, now 5-8 overall and 4-4 in the BCS Blue Division.

Julia Sutter added six points for Mendon to go with six rebounds and two steals. Alyssa Kramer finished with five points, three steals and one assist.

MaKenzie Oatley, Hayley Kramer and Nancy Steinacker all scored two points each for the Lady Hornets.

Hayley Kramer added five rebounds. Steinacker pulled down four boards and two steals. Alyssa Kramer had three rebounds and three steals, while Oatley, Madi Mykolaitis and Aubrey Crotser all had one rebound apiece.

Alyssa Kramer added three steals and Blake Everson had one.

Claycee West led White Pigeon with 12 points, including a pair of three pointers. Madi Gremore had eight points, three steals and four assists. Courtney Delarye had three points and four steals. Sidney Mishler added three points and five rebounds. Hailey Personette had five rebounds and two points.

Boys

Howardsville 60, Fruitport Calvary Baptist 37

FRUITPORT — The Howardsville Christian School boys’ basketball team rolled to a 60-37 non-league win Thursday at Fruitport Calvary Baptist.

Dylan Jergens led Howardsville Christian, now 9-3 overall, with 26 points, seven assists and four rebounds. He shot a perfect 6-of-6 at the foul stripe.

Luke Withers added 16 points for the Eagles on 8-of-9 shooting and finished with six rebounds.

Daniel Kent had two points, four rebounds and three assists. David Cripps tossed in six points and three assists. Jordan Rose had three points and three steals. Matt Grice added four points and Logan Cornwell had three points and five rebounds for the Eagles, who led their hosts 31-10 at halftime.

Scott Hassinger can be reached at 279-7488 ext. 25 or sports@threeriversnews.com.