BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Bulldogs rally to hand Hornets loss

MENDON — Centreville’s boys’ basketball team earned a tough 60-48 BCS League win at Mendon on Friday.

Mendon jumped out to a 9-6 lead on Centreville after one period. The Hornets took a 22-20 lead into halftime. The Bulldogs turned things around in the second half outscoring the Hornets 21-12 in the third to grab a 41-34 lead entering the final eight minutes. At 19-14 run by the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter helped Mike Hunter’s team pull away to the win.

Hayden Stauffer scored 15 points to lead Centreville, which made 23 field-goal attempts, including six three-pointers, and 9-of-14 foul shots. Carpenter finished with 12 points, including a trio of three pointers, and Alex Stafford scored 10 points. Two of Stafford’s baskets were triples.

Greg Gifford had 17 points, five rebounds and one steal for Mendon. Lukas Crotser added 15 points, seven boards and three steals. Keaton Crotser had three rebounds, six assists and four steals. Hunter Lovell added seven points, four rebounds and one block.

Mendon shot 15-of-43 from the floor and 13-of-18 at the foul stripe.

Schoolcraft 76, Constantine 26

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft jumped out to a 25-point lead over Constantine after one period and coasted to a 76-26 SAC Valley Divisional win at home Friday.

Ricky Clark had 20 points and seven steals for the Eagles, now 10-1 overall and 5-1 in divisional games. Caleb Eustice had 12 points and Jason Feddema nine.

Schoolcraft shot 30-of-53 from the floor and 12-for-23 at the foul stripe.

Evan Herschbach scored 10 points for Constantine which went 9-of-32 from the field and 4-of-6 at the foul stripe.

Kobe Clark and Max Kulczyk both added four assists for Schoolcraft.

Lake Michigan Catholic 53,

Howardsville Christian 47

ST. JOSEPH — Host St. Joe Lake Michigan Catholic overcame a one-point deficit after three periods and raced back to earn a 53-47 win over Howardsville Christian.

Howardsville Christian, now 7-3 overall and 4-1 in the BCS League’s White Division, led Lake Michigan Catholic 37-36 after the third quarter.

LMC outscored Howardsville 17-10 in the final eight minutes to record the win.

Dylan Jergens scored 34 points for Howardsville. Lucas Withers had had eight points and eight rebounds. Colton Fair had two points and three assists. Logan Cornwell added two points and three rebounds.

Colon 63, Waldron 45

WALDRON — Colon picked up its second straight boys’ basketball win with a 63-45 victory at Waldron in South Central Athletic Association action.

Chase Tomlinson had 21 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Dane Wilson chipped in with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Clayton Wolf added 11 points and six rebounds for the Magi. Andrew Smolarz kicked in seven points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Austin Stoll chipped in two points, eight rebounds, two assists and four steals.

“It was a great team effort and we played good defense, limited our turnovers to 15 and had 18 steals as a team. We are building confidence and developing leadership,” said Colon coach Ted Stoll.