BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

UNION CITY — Fueled by its win over New Buffalo at the end of last week, Mendon’s boys’ basketball team went on the road Monday and returned from Union City with a 48-40 non-league win.

It was the 100th coaching victory for Mendon head coach Dave Swanwick in his nine seasons.

“I am excited for our kids who fought back from being down 17 points at halftime tonight. We battled back with a lot of energy,” Swanwick said.

Union City led Mendon 25-8 entering halftime. But the Hornets outscored the Chargers 40-15 in the second half to come away with the win.

Lukas Crotser scored 12 of his 15 points on the night in the final half and he added three rebounds for Mendon.

“Lukas was our energy guy out there tonight. Our guys got after the ball and rebounded much stronger in the second half,” Swanwick added.

Hunter Lovell added 10 points, six rebounds, one assist and two blocked shots for Mendon, now 4-7 overall. Keaton Crotser produced eight points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals for the Hornets. Jacob Hagenbuch scored five points. Greg Gifford added six points, seven rebounds and four assists. Ruben Vorster had two assists.

Mendon shot 14-of-31 (45.2 percent) from the floor and made 17-of-25 free-throw attempts (68 percent).

GIRLS

White Pigeon 58, Colon 40

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon cruised past Colon 58-40 in a non-league girls’ basketball contest at home Monday.

White Pigeon was led by Madi Gremore with 18 points, five assists, one steal and one rebound. Freshman Claycee West had 15 points, five rebounds, six steals, one assist and three blocked shots for the Lady Chiefs.

Sidney Mishler finished with eight points, two assists, two steals and six rebounds for the winners. Angela Gibson totaled five points and four rebounds. Delainy Krebs had six points, one assist and eight rebounds and Shanna Hagner had four points and two boards.

White Pigeon shot 23-of-59 from the field and went 7-of-14 at the foul stripe and had 28 team rebounds.

