Basketball roundup

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s boys basketball team celebrated its Winter Snowfest with a 46-31 win over Lawton in SAC Valley action.

The Falcons jumped out to a 16-7 advantage after one period and cruised on to the road.

Hunter Bacheller had a double-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds and one steal for Constantine. Davonte Conley added six points, two assists and three rebounds. Logyn Miller chippedin two points and four rebounds. Trey Salisbury added five points and 10 boards. Caleb Wisel added four points and four boards. Corey King finished with four points, one assist and five rebounds.

Constantine girls 56, Lawton 17

CONSTANTINE — Balanced scoring carried Constantine’s girls basketball team past Lawton 56-17 Friday.

Haylie Wilson, a freshman, led Constantine with 15 points, Hannah Outlaw added 11, Leah Dumm nine, Madelyn Cullifer six, Sydney Balcom five and Laci Lutz and Regan Witacker added three each.

“We needed this win. We needed to get back on the court, correct some of the things we have been struggling with and get back to playing like we know how. We have a tough schedule and a lot of season ahead but tonight, all the girls played together and I am pleased with the outcome,” said Constantine girls coach Rachel Schlosser.

Centreville boys 62, Hartford 58

CENTREVILLE — Centreville outlasted a tough Hartford team to post a 62-58 Southwest 10 Conference boys’ basketball win.

Matt Price’s Bulldogs led the Indians 16-13 after one period before trailing its guests by one, 30-29 at halftime. The hosts, however, regained the lead by one, 44-43 entering the fourth quarter. Centreville outscored Hartford 18-15.

Derek Gleaton scored 15 points to lead Centreville, while Sam Todd added 14 and Dustin Schwenk also hit double figures with 12. Tyler Swanwick added nine points and Mason Lemings seven for the Bulldogs.

Centreville girls 50, Hartford 38

CENTREVILLE — Division 3 No. 5-ranked Centreville earned a 50-38 win at home over Hartford on Friday.

Jill Peterson’s Lady Bulldogs are now12-0 overall and 9-0 in the conference.

Centreville led Hartford 10-3 after one period, 29-16 at halftime and 40-27 after three periods.

Joanna Larsen poured in 21 points to go with 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Olivia Deeds added 10 points, four assists and six steals. Paige Walton scored 12 points for Centreville.

“Tonight was a tale of two halves. Hartford won the second half today in multiple categories including points. As we have said before, we have moments of greatness but are struggling with consistency throughout the full game. We'll continue to work on that as we inch closer to tournament time,” Peterson said.

Decatur 42, White Pigeon girls 35

DECATUR — Decatur handed White Pigeon a 42-35 girls’ basketball loss Friday.

Claycee West had 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Lady Chiefs. Lauren Dressler and Reyna Fielis both scored five points.

Dressler and Melissa Hayden had five boards each for White Pigeon. Fielis added four rebounds and Rainie Atherton added three steals.

Marcellus boys 69, Eau Claire 56

MARCELLUS — The Marcellus boys basketball team got off to a quick start in a 69-56 Southwest 10 Conference win at home Friday over Eau Claire.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 17-5 lead after one period, carried a 29-19 lead into halftime and enjoyed a 52-34 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Marcellus placed four players in double figures. Kaeler Stafne led the way with 19. Gavin Etter chipped in with 16 while Zach Shelton and Brady Ferguson scored 11 apiece. Seth Lansdale added six points for the winners.

Stafne also pulled down 11 rebounds. Ferguson grabbed six boards, while Etter and Carson Sumners had five each. Lansdale and Etter had four assists each. Etter, Ferguson and Sumners had two steals apiece.

Schoolcraft boys 76, Vicksburg 31

VICKSBURG — Schoolcraft’s boys basketball team remained unbeaten with a dominating 76-31 non-league win at Vicksburg Friday.

Ty Ryske poured in 22 points, including six three pointers, for the Eagles. Tyler DeGroote added 16 points, Bryce VanderWiere 15 and Kobe Clark and Trevor DeGroote both added eight apiece, Asher Puhalski had five and Stephen Schultz added two points for the Division 3 No. 4-ranked Eagles, now 12-0.

Schoolcraft girls 55, Vicksburg 29

VICKSBURG — Three players scored in double digits to lead Schoolcraft’s girls to a convincing 55-29 win at Vicksburg.

Steve Kulczyk’s Lady Eagles, now 11-1 overall, were led in scoring by Gabi Saxman with 16. Anna Schuppel added 13 and Kayla Onken scored 11. Allie Walther added seven points, while Adrienne Rosey and Mackenzie Miller scored four apiece for the Eagles, who trailed its hosts 12-10 after one period.

A 22-8 run in the second quarter gave Schoolcraft a 32-20 halftime lead.

Hannah Vallier scored 12 points for

Vicksburg, now 5-8.

River Valley 53, Howardsville Christian boys 30

HOWARDSVILLE — Howardsville Christian dug itself a 15-point deficit after one period and dropped a 53-30 decision at home to Three Oaks-River Valley Friday.

The Eagles trailed the Mustangs 20-5 after one period, 32-18 at halftime and 40-24 entering the final period.

Josh Rose had 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals for Howardsville Christian. Jason Jergens added four points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal. Zach Grandlinard added five rebounds. Josh Parks scored four points and had two rebounds.

“It wasn’t the game we were hoping for on Homecoming. We struggled offensively to make a shot. We shot just 24 percent from the field. But River Valley is a solid team and they played well. They are very experienced and well-coached. Give the credit to them,” Howardsville Christian coach Justin Jergens said.

Athens 66, Colon boys 50

COLON — Colon dropped a 66-50 decision at home to Athens Friday.

Jonathon West scored 12 points to lead the Magi. Philip Alva added nine points and four steals. Justin Wickey added eight points and six rebounds for Colon. Simon Vinson totaled six points and five boards. Braden Ireland collected eight rebounds for Colon.