Basketball roundup

MENDON — Decatur outscored Mendon 15-4 in the fourth quarter and went on to post a 43-32 Southwest 10 Conference girls basketball win Tuesday.

The game was tied at 28-28 after three quarters.

Taylor Heitkamp scored 11 points, had 11 rebounds and three steals for Mendon.

Payton Griffith added nine points and seven steals for the Lady Hornets, now 3-6 overall.

Alivia Stuart posted five points and four rebounds for Mendon.

Makenna Cupp and Alexis Ames added four rebounds each for Mendon and Ryley Mullin had three assists.

Regan Rose led Decatur, now 8-3, with 18 points.

DECATUR — The third quarter was pivotal in Decatur’s 52-32 win over Mendon.

The two teams were deadlocked at 22-22 at halftime. Decatur outscored Mendon 18-6 in the third period to pull away.

Dakota Ames had eight points, nine rebounds, three assists and one steal for Mendon. Dahntae Bailey added eight points and three steals. Carson Cupp chipped in seven poins and eight boards and Khybren added four

rebounds.

White Pigeon girls 44, Bloomingdale 36

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon outscored Bloomingdale 34-24 in the final three periods to earn a 44-36 win at home over Bloomingdale.

Claycee West hyad 23 points, seven rebounds, four steals and five assists. Rainie Atherton added 17 points and Lauren Dressler and Hannah Freedline had five rebounds apiece.

Bloomingdale 60, White Pigeon boys 57

BlOOMINGDALE — White Pigeon dropped a tense-filled 60-57 decision at Bloomingdale.

The Chiefs had three opportunities in the waning seconds at the offensive end, but couldn’t connect.

White Pigeon led Bloomingdale 12-10 after one period before trailing its hosts 29-21 at halftime and 42-38 after three periods.

Freshman Chris Jackson scored a career-high 25 points for White Pigeon. His older brother Daniel Jackson added 10, Dylan Carper nine and Stone Kemp eight.

Kemp had 12 rebounds and two steals. Lee Murphy, Chris Jackson and Carper all added five boards piece. Daniel Jackson had four steals and Carper had four assists.

Eau Claire 68, Centreville 65

EAU CLAIRE — Centreville took a six-point lead after one period, but found itself playing catchup the rest of the night in a 68-65 loss at Eau Claire.

Eau Claire led Centrevile 36-25 aft halftime and 54-41 after the third period.

Dustin Schwenk scored 24 points for Centreville. Tyler Swanwick added 15, Derek Gleaton nine and Matt Lorencz had seven.

Maurice Hackney scored 20 points for Eau Claire.

Schoolcraft girls 33, Coloma 24

SCHOOLCRAFT — A scoreless first quarter by visiting Coloma hurt dearly in a 33-24 loss at Schoolcraft.

Mackenzie Miller scored 12 points for Schoolcraft. Allie Walther added seven and Anna Schuppel five.

Schoolcraft boys 70, Coloma 37

COLOMA — Fourth-ranked Schoolcraft remained unbeaten with a lopsided 70-37 win at Coloma.

Bryce VanderWiere poured in 26 points for the Eagles, while Tyler DeGroote added 24.

Marcellus girls 29, Bangor 25

BANGOR — Marcellus pulled out a 29-25 win over Bangor in a defensive battle.

Rachel Mihills scored 10 points for Marcellus. JoLeigh Small added seven for the Lady Wildcats.

Mihills also had seven rebounds and three steals. Emma Holmes grabbed six rebounds and Rhylee Welburn had four boards. Small also had three assists.

Marcellus boys 84, Bangor 56

MARCELLUS — Gavin Etter scored 33 points and Kaeler Stafne added 22 to lead Marcellus past visiting Bangor 84-56.

Brady Ferguson scored nine and Seth Lansdale and Drake Surach added six points each for Marcellus.

Stafne had 12 rebounds, Ferguson 10 and Etter seven for the Wildcats. Etter also had six assists and three steals. Surach also had four steals.

Colon girls 49, Battle Creek St. Philip

BATTLE CREEK — Colon’s girls basketball team earned a 49-33 win over Battle Creek St. Philip.

A 14-4 run by the Lady Magi in the third period was key.

Katie Gentz scored 10 points for Colon and Ashley Vallance added nine and Lexus Gentz eight.

“This was a great division win over one of our rivals. The team played hard tonight,” said Colon coach Robbie Hattan.