BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft’s boys’ basketball team cruised to a 64-38 SAC Valley Division win at home Friday.

Bryce VanderWiere scored 16 points and had 19 rebounds for Schoolcraft. Tyler DeGroote added 14 points, including three triples.

Schoolcraft girls 64, Lawton 8

LAWTON — A big first quarter powered Schoolcraft’s girls basketball on to a 64-8 SAC Valley win at home Friday over Lawton.

Schoolcraft outscored its guests 29-0 in the opening eight minutes and led 40-4 at halftime.

Steve Kulczyk’s Lady Eagles knocked down six three pointers,

Onken finished with 15 points. Anna Schuppel added 13, Gabi Saxman 10, Allie Walther nine and Adrienna Rosey and Maddie Ingle added six apiece.

Decatur 38, Marcellus girls 15

DECATUR — Marcellus had trouble getting the ball to go through the lid at Decatur Friday during a 38-15 Southwest 10 Conference loss.

Rachel Mihills scored six points for Marcellus, which trailed its hosts 15-8 at halftime.

Rhylee Welburn had six rebounds and two steals. JoLeigh Small came up with four steals.

Waldron 69, Colon 68

WALDRON — Colon dropped a thrilling 69-68 South Central Athletic Association road decision at Waldron Friday.

Philip Alva scored 17 points for Colon. Brayden Ireland added 15, Grayson Reithmiller nine, Brandon Crawford and Mason Blaire had eight apiece and Chris Frye finished with seven.

Colon girls 51, Waldron 32

WALDRON — Nine different players round the scoring column in Colon’s 51-32 South Central Athletic Association girls’ basketball win Friday at Waldron.

Brenna Fisher scored 14 points for Colon, Lexus Gentz added 11 points and Mary Jane Muntain finished with 10.