Basketball Roundup

The Howardsville Christian School boys’ basketball team earned a pair of wins over the weekend.

Tim Jergens’ Eagles, who finish with the school’s best regular-season with a record of 19-1, earned an 85-32 win on Senior Night Saturday over BCS League White Division foe Lawrence.

All-State candidate Dylan Jergens led the way for the Eagles in the win over Lawrence with 41 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and seven steals.

Logan Cornwell added 16 points and six rebounds, while Reece Herschbach added 14 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals. David Cripps added four assists for the Eagles, who built a 53-16 halftime lead.

Howardsville beat New Buffalo 93-44 Friday at home on Winter Homecoming Night.

Jergens poured in 45 points to go with six rebounds, 10 assists and four steals. Herschbach added 17 points, had nine rebounds, two assists and three steals. Jason Jergens scored 15 points and Colton Fair finished with nine.