Basketball roundup

MARCELLUS – The Centreville varsity boys and girls basketball teams both came away with Southwest 10 Conference victories at Marcellus Monday night in makeup games.

Centreville earned a decisive 57-29 win over Marcellus in the girls’ game.

The Lady Bulldogs, now 14-0 overall and 12-0 in the league, breezed out to a 23-11 halftime lead.

Centreville was led by junior Joanna Larsen with 22 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Senior Samara Schlabach added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs. Olivia Deeds also had 10 points and five assists for the winners and Kenleigh West-Wing chipped in five steals.

“Tonight we executed on both ends of the court and did a lot of things well. We had people step up and play some key minutes and we’ll need to count on that moving forward. It’s crazy how quickly this season is flying by and I’m fortunate to coach such a great group of girls,” said Centreville girls coach Jill Peterson.

Alexis Tibbs scored eight points for Marcellus, while Savannah Lowery and McKenna Rogers had five points apiece for the Lady Wildcats.