Basketball roundup

Lady Bulldogs survive scare to edge Hornets

MENDON — There’s no such thing as a guaranteed win, especially when you are playing on the road.

Visiting Centreville survived a big scare before emerging victorious at Mendon 37-33 in a Southwest 10 Conference thriller Friday.

Centreville improves to 13-0 overall and 10-0 in the league. Mendon drops to 11-2 overall and 10-2 in the conference.

Centreville led by a narrow 8-7 lead after one period and found themselves in front 19-12 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs enjoyed a 28-22 lead after three periods.

Samara Schlabach scored 11 points for Centreville. Joanna Larsen chipped in eight and Hannah Duchene seven for the Lady Bulldogs.

Larsen also had 11 rebounds, seven blocks and four steals. Olivia Deeds also had five assists for the Lady Bulldogs.

“Mendon played a great game tonight and worked hard for 32 minutes. They gave us challenges we haven’t faced this season and we struggled to counter. I’m glad we found a way to win even though we were forced to play a different type of game than we are used to,” said Centreville coach Jill Peterson.

Mackenzie Urick scored nine points for Mendon. Taylor Heitkamp added eight points and Amaijha Bailey chipped in seven.

Bailey had three rebounds, one steal and one assist. Aubrey Crotser had three boards and one steal. Cierra Nightingale had four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Peyton Griffith had six rebounds, one assist and one steal. Hayley Kramer had five rebounds and one steal. Heitkamp added six rebounds and one assist. Urick also posted four rebounds and one assist.

Cassopolis 44, Marcellus 41 OT

CASSOPOLIS — Cassopolis edged visiting Marcellus 44-41 in overtime Friday in a Southwest 10 Conference girls battle.

The game was tied 39-39 at the end of regulation.

Cassopolis outscored Marcellus 5-2 in overtime to snag the win.

Rachel Mihills scored 13 points for Marcellus. Alexis Tibbs added 11 points and Tessa Henry six for the Lady Wildcats.

Mihills also grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds. Tibbs and Ellie Holmes had nine boards apiece. Savannah Lowery added six boards and Rylee Welburn five.

Angel Gary scored 20 points for Cassopolis and Sophie Fiala added 11.

White Pigeon 46, Hartford 44

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s girls basketball team edged visiting Hartford 46-44 in a thrilling league contest.

Claycee West led White Pigeon to the win with 27 points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists. Melissa Hayden added seven points for the Lady Chiefs, who rallied from a 25-23 halftime deficit to take a 39-34 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Lauren Dressler had four rebounds for the Lady Chiefs.

Boys

Constantine 46, Delton-Kellogg 45

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s boys basketball team hung on for a thrilling 46-45 SAC Valley win at home on Snow festival Night.

Hunter Bacheller led Constantine with 12 points, four assists and four rebounds. Trey Salisbury added 11 points, two assists, six rebounds and two steals. Guy Topolski contributed 10 points and seven boards for the Falcons and Kolin Jones added eight points.

Centreville 51, Mendon 36

MENDON — It took Mendon three quarters to warm up.

By then it was too much of a hole for the Hornets to climb out of as it lost to visiting Centreville 51-36 Friday.

Centreville enjoyed leads of 10-6 after one period, 25-11 at halftime and 33-16 lead after three periods.

McClain Lemings and Sam Todd scored 10 points each for Centreville. Jared Rank and Tyler Swanwick totaled eight points each for the Bulldogs.

Todd added seven rebounds and four steals. Lemings added five boards and three steals. Kody Beachey had six boards and Derek Gleaton finished with nine rebounds.

Noah Slaughter scored 15 points for Mendon. Cole Decker added seven for the Hornets.

Hartford 54, White Pigeon 50

WHITE PIGEON — Hartford outlasted host White Pigeon 54-50 in a Southwest 10 Conference barnburner.

Stone Kemp led the Chiefs with 17 points. Brendan Stephenson chipped in 10, Julian Krebs eight and Daniel Jackson six.

Schoolcraft 38, Kalamazoo Christian 34

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft’s basketball team survived a 38-34 SAC Valley Division defensive battle at home over Kalamazoo Christian.

The Eagles held a two-point lead with just eight seconds left. Kobe Clark of Schoolcraft stole an inbound pass and passed it up court for Brice Walther to put the Eagles up by four for the final difference.

Walther scored 13 points for Schoolcraft. Clark added nine and Ty Ryske finished with six points for the Eagles, who trailed the Comets 12-9 after one period and 18-16 at halftime. The game was deadlocked at 28-28 after three periods. Schoolcraft outscored its guests 10-6 in the final period to prevail.

Clark also had seven assists and three steals. Trevor DeGroote added nine rebounds for the Eagles.

Howardsville 85, St. Joe Michigan Lutheran 19

ST. JOSEPH — Howardsville built a 56-14 halftime lead and rolled to an eventual 85-14 win at St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran Friday.

Dylan Jergens had 42 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals for the Eagles, now 14-1 overall.

Jason Jergens added 18 points and three steals.

Reece Herschbach added eight points and Logan Cornwell seven for Howardsville Christian. Herschbach added seven boards and Cornwell four.

Cornwell also had five assists and three steals and David Cripps had five rebounds and four steals for Howardsville.

