Basketball roundup

MENDON — The Mendon girls basketball team had no trouble disposing of visiting Bangor Friday night with an easy 51-8 rout of the Vikings.

Hayley Kramer poured in 16 points for Mendon. Amaijha Bailey added 10, Payton Griffith seven and Cierra Nightingale six for the Lady Hornets.

Schoolcraft 72, Lawton 27

SCHOOLCRAFT — Gabi Saxman poured in 22 points and freshman teammate Mackenzie Miller added a career-high 18 to lead Schoolcraft to an easy 72-27 win at home over Lawton.

Savannah Seath added 13 for the Lady Eagles, while Olivia Ingle added eight.

Hartford 49, Marcellus 39

MARCELLUS — The Marcellus girls basketball team came up short against visiting Hartford Friday 49-39.

Savannah Lowery scored 12 points for Marcellus, while Ellie Holmes finished with six.

Lowery added 10 rebounds and Rachel Mihills six.

JoLeigh Small and Lowery had two steals each.

Boys

Mendon 45, Bangor 34

MENDON — The Mendon boys basketball team chalked up its second consecutive win with a 45-34 win at home Friday over Bangor in Southwest 10 Conference action.

Dakota Ames led Mendon with 13 points and nine rebounds. Cole Decker chipped in eight points, five boards and six assists for the Hornets. Noah Slaughter contributed seven points and five rebounds and Max Eberstein added six points for the Hornets, who led its guests 29-12 at halftime.

Schoolcraft 68, Lawton 30

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft’s boys basketball team chalked up an easy 68-30 win at home over Lawton.

The Eagles built themselves a 36-15 lead after one half.

Kobe Clark scored 16 points for Schoolcraft. Bryce VanderWiere added 13 and Ty Ryske finished with 12 for the Eagles.

Marcellus 62, Hartford 59

MARCELLUS — Marcellus’ boys basketball team posted a 62-59 win at home over Hartford Friday.

Gavin Etter led the Wildcats with 12 points. Brady Ferguson and Andrew Brewer scored 11 apiece and Jack Sumners and Carson Sumners tossed in 10 each.

