Basketball roundup

MARCELLUS — Claycee West returned to White Pigeon’s lineup and led her girls’ basketball team to a 42-28 win at Marcellus Friday in Southwest 10 Conference action.

West poured in 23 points to lead White Pigeon. Lauren Dressler added seven points for the Lady Chiefs.

West added nine rebounds and Melissa Hayden contributed eight.

Savannah Lowery scored nine points for Marcellus and Alexis Tibbs added five.

Lowery and Rachel Mihills had six rebounds each for Marcellus.

JoLeigh Small added four steals for Marcellus.

Mendon 53, Eau Claire 14

MENDON — Mendon rolled easily to its eighth win of the season with a 53-14 rout at home over Eau Claire.

The Lady Hornets’ defense was tenacious from start to finish as the home team ended the first period with a 23-0 advantage and led 31-7 at halftime

Taylor Heitkamp led Mendon in scoring with 10 points, while Amaijha Bailey, Cierra Nightingale, Hayley Kramer and Mackenzie Urick all finished the night with eight points and Payton Griffith finished with seven.

Aubrey Crotser added five points, five rebounds, four steals and five assists for the Lady Hornets, now 8-1.

Nightingale posted three boards, three steals and four assists.

Bailey, Griffith and Kramer all had three steals apiece. Griffith also had three assists and three rebounds.

Boys

Mendon 56, Eau Claire 51 OT

MENDON — Mendon outscored visiting Eau Claire 10-5 in overtime to chalk up its first win of the season Friday with a 56-51 win over Eau Claire.

Cole Decker led Mendon with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Noah Slaughter added 10 points. Corbin Weinberg had nine points for the Hornets and Charlie Newburry added four points and six rebounds.

Howardsville Christian 66, River Valley 54

HOWARDSVILLE — Howardsville Christian’s boys basketball team got right back into the win column following Thursday’s loss to Potter’s House Christian by earning a 66-54 win at Three Oaks-River Valley Friday.

Dylan Jergens scored 41 points for the Eagles and Reece Herschbach added 19.

Jergens and Herschbach added six rebounds each.

Jergens also had five steals and five assists for the Eagles, now 13-1.

