Basketball roundup

CENTREVILLE — Centreville wasn’t about to let its latest opportunity to beat Schoolcraft’s girls basketball team escape them.

After three consecutive posteason losses to the Lady Eagles, Jill Peterson’s Lady Bulldogs defeated its long-time nemesis 44-42 in a non-league regular-season battle at Centreville Friday.

“The last few days we've been talking about and looking forward to this SJV Conference flashback with two solid teams coming in unbeaten,” Peterson said.

“With foul trouble in the first half, we had players step up in a huge way. Every player contributed to tonight's win with their effort and encouragement throughout the game. It was a fun atmosphere and nice to finally come out with a victory against a tough Schoolcraft squad.”

Centreville improves to 9-0 overall. It was the first loss for Schoolcraft, now 9-1 overall.

Centreville jumped out to a 12-8 advantage after one period, including a three-pointer by Olivia Deeds and four free-throw attempts from Abby Nighswonger. Schoolcraft outscored Centreville 14-8 in the second period to take a 22-20 halftime lead.

Deeds hit another triple during the third period and the Lady Bulldogs got baskets from three other individuals to regain the lead 36-29 entering the final eight minutes. The Lady Eagles outscored their hosts 13-8 in the fourth quarter, but fell short.

Deeds finished with 11 points to lead Centreville, while Joanna Larsen and Samara Schlabach scored nine points each for the Lady Bulldogs. Nighswonger added seven points.

Gabi Saxman led Schoolcraft with a game-hight 17 points, including a perfect 7-for-7 at the foul stripe. Anna Schuppel added 11 for the Lady Eagles, while Adrienne Rosey and Mackenzie Miller finished with six apiece.

Larsen also had seven rebounds, five steals and two blocks for Centreville. Deeds had seven rebounds and Kenleigh West-Wing added three assists and three steals.

Constantine 70, Lawton 64 overtime

LAWTON — Constantine’s girls basketball team earned its first win of the season Friday beating host Lawton 70-64 in overtime.

With career-high scoring nights from Leah Dumm and Hannah Outlaw, Constantine was not to be denied the win.

Dumm poured in 22 points and Outlaw finished with 21.

Dumm also had four steals and Outlaw chalked up nine rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

Adding big contributions for the Lady Falcons were Laci Lutz and Sydney Balcom with seven points apiece and Ane Martin scored six.

Maddy Cullifer hit two free throws near the end of regulation to help Constantine tie the contest and send it into overtime.

“Those were Maddy’s only points of the game, but they were clutch. She shot them under a ton of pressure and stepped up to the plate,” said Constantine coach Rachel Schlosser. “I am very proud of my girls for sticking with it and pulling out the win. We still have a lot of work to do, but tonight is a victory well deserved.”

Decatur 43, White Pigeon 23

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon fell at home to Decatur 43-23.

Lauren Dressler scored 12 points for the Lady Chiefs, who played without start junior Claycee West. Melissa Hayden had six rebounds and Dressler added five.

Boys

Schoolcraft 73, Centreville 49

CENTREVILLE — Schoolcraft had too much firepower for host Centreville in a 73-49 non-league win over the host Bulldogs.

“The team gave their best efforts against a very tough and talented Schoolcraft team. We had moments of excitement when we executed things well and other times when we turned over the ball due to mental errors and mistakes,” said Centreville coach Mike Hunter.

“Overall, I was pleased with the attitude and effort from the guys.”

Schoolcraft built a 22-14 lead after one period and extended the lead to 40-21 at halftime. The Eagles took a 54-37 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sam Todd had 13 points for the Bulldogs. Derek Gleaton added nine, Tyler Swanwick seven and McClain Lemings six.

Todd added six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Kobe Clark had 19 points for Schoolcraft, Chris Cooper 14, Bryce VanderWiere 13 and Tyler DeGroote 11.

Howardsville 90, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 44

HOWARDSVILLE — Howardsville breezed to an easy 90-44 win at home Friday over Benton Harbor Countryside Academy.

Howardsville, which built a 66-23 lead by halftime, got 52 points out of Dylan Jergens.

Jergens also had seven rebounds, five assists and six steals. Reece Herschbach added 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Logan Cornwell added five rebounds for the winners.

Decatur 50, White Pigeon 49

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon lost a hearbreaking 50-49 decision at home to Decatur.

Decatur took a 38-33 lead into the final period.

Carter Grant scored a career-high 31 points to lead White Pigeon, while Dylan Carper and Julian Krebs added five apiece.

