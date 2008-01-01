BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Lady Eagles keep unbeaten streak intact

SCHOOLCRAFT — The Schoolcraft varsity girls basketball team remained undefeated with a 57-39 SAC Valley divisional win at home Saturday night over Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep.

In the process, Steve Kulczyk’s Lady Eagles, now 17-0 overall, clinched its first league championship in the sports since 2008.

Schoolcraft, ranked No. 4 in last week’s Michigan Associated Press state poll, led Hackett 13-11 after one period before building a 10-point, 29-19, halftime advantage. The hosts took a commanding 48-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Gabi Saxman poured in 22 points for the Lady Eagles. Lydia Goble added 15. Payton Campbell finished with seven, Anna Schuppel with five, and Chloe Outman scored four. Olivia Ingle and Adrienne Rosey added two apiece.

Sydney Preston scored 21 points for Hackettt.

Goble drained two three pointers for the Lady Eagles.

Schoolcraft boys fall to Hackett

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft missed a shot at the buzzer in overtime and fell at home Saturday night to Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 66-64 in overtime in a SAC Valley thriller.

The two teams were deadlocked at 59-59 at the end of regulation. Hackett outscored Schoolcraft 7-5 in the extra session to pull out the win.

The Irish jumped out to a 17-10 advantage after one quarter and took a 30-23 lead into halftime.

An 18-13 run during the third period put Hackett on top 48-36 entering the fourth quarter. But Schoolcraft used a 23-11 run in the final eight minutes to force overtime.

Kobe Clark had 15 points and three assists for Schoolcraft, now 10-5 overall.

“Kobe played a great game for us, especially in the fourth quarter. We need to get more of guys to contribute,” said Schoolcraft coach Randy Small.

Jakob Huysken added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Trent Lomason chipped in 10 points. Bryce Vanderwiere added nine points and eight rebounds. Riley Piper added four assists for the Eagles, who shot 24-of-62 from the floor and 7-of-13 at the foul stripe.

Hackett made 23-of-52 field-goal attempts. Heath Baldwin led the Irish, who were 16-of-27 at the foul stripe, in scoring with 17 points.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.