BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

WHITE PIGEON — Centreville’s boys’ basketball team wasted little time letting everyone know who the dominant team would be in Friday’s 61-33 victory at White Pigeon.

Mike Hunter’s Bulldogs raced out to a 17-11 lead after the first quarter and increased their advantage to 20, 38-18, entering halftime. Centreville built the lead to 52-26 by the end of the third quarter.

Hayden Stauffer paced Centreville with 15 points. Tyler Carpenter tossed in 14 for the Bulldogs, while Chris Cooper and Coletin Gascho added seven points each. Collin Kirby added six points, while Brady Reynolds had four points, Alex Meyer three, Nick Weber and Alex Stafford had two apiece and Hunter Zona scored one point.

Centreville made a total of 21 field-goal attempts, including five three-pointers, and 14-of-23 free-throw attempts.

The Bulldogs took good care of the basketball committing just 10 turnovers.

Carpenter also had five assists, two steals and two rebounds for Centreville. Reynolds added four boards, three steals and one assist. Hunter Zona had four rebounds. Gascho chipped in five rebounds, one steal and six assists. Ross Hunter pulled down three rebounds and one steal. Stauffer contributed four rebounds and two steals. Cooper had seven rebounds.

Noah Krull and Carter Grant scored eight points apiece for White Pigeon. Austin Yoder chipped in six points for the Chiefs, who made 14 field-goal attempts and 3-of-5 free-throw attempts.

Yoder added four steals and four assists and Cole Grant had three steals. Gavin Kopf had three rebounds for the Chiefs, now 0-9 overall and now 0-5 in the BCS League.

Mendon 67, New Buffalo 53

MENDON — Hunter Lovell scored a career-high 25 points to go with 10 rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot in Mendon’s 67-53 win at home over New Buffalo Friday.

“The kids battled for a much-needed win tonight. They brought great energy and played four complete quarters,” said Mendon coach David Swanwick.

“We’ve had a number of flashes when we will play a good quarter here and there, but tonight we put a complete game together. Hunter had a monster game for us. He played with great enthusiasm and determination. All of the guys did the jobs we’ve been asking them to do and tonight that work paid off.”

Mendon raced out to a 20-12 lead after one quarter. The Hornets led 36-25 at halftime and 48-37 at the end of three periods.

Keaton Crotser had eight points, five rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Hornets. Braxton Samson tossed in seven points, 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal. Greg Gifford added 10 points and five rebounds. Lukas Crotser finished with five points, six rebounds and two assists. Ruben Vorster had five points, one rebound and two assists.

Mendon shot 24-of-48 (50 percent) from the floor, including 3-of-7 from three-point territory (42.9 percent), and made 16-of-28 free-throw attempts (57.1 percent).

Creo Brewster and Seth Margaritis scored 19 points each for New Buffalo.

Bellevue 64, Colon 34

BELLEVUE — Colon’s basketball team dropped a 64-34 South Central Athletic Association decision at Bellevue Friday.

Dane Wilson led the Magi with nine points, four rebounds and three assists. Clayton Wolf had seven points, while Harrison Sillings and Daniel Alva added three points each.

Alva also had five rebounds and three assists. Andrew Stoll added two steals and one block. Austin Knauss had two steals.

Schoolcraft 88, Delton Kellogg 48

DELTON — The expected battle between SAC leaders Schoolcraft and host Delton Kellogg never materialized Friday.

Schoolcraft had way too much firepower for Delton Kellogg to keep pace as the Eagles flew to an easy 88-48 victory.

Randy Small’s Eagles jumped out to a 19-8 advantage after one quarter and led 49-26 at halftime.

Caleb Eustice came off the bench to score 19 points for Schoolcraft, now 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the SAC Valley Division. Ricky Clark added 15 points for the winners, while Max Kulczyk, Riley Piper, Blake Bales and Jakob Huysken all chipped in eight points each.

Piper also had eight points, five assists and four steals.

Cogan McCoy scored 18 points for Delton Kellogg, now 7-2 overall.

Howardsville Christian 79, River Valley 40

THREE OAKS — Dylan Jergens scored 29 points, had seven assists and four steals to lead visiting Howardsville Christian School past Three Oaks River Valley.

Daniel Kent had 12 points, three assists and two steals for the Eagles. Lucas Withers posted 12 points and five rebounds. Colton Fair had seven points, two assists and a pair of steals. Logan Cornwell had five points and eight rebounds for Howardsville Christian.

GIRLS

Bronson 57, Mendon 33

BRONSON — Mendon’s girls’ basketball team dropped a 57-33 decision at Bronson last week.

Mary Leighton scored five points, grabbed five rebounds, had three assists and one steal for Mendon.

Nancy Steinacker and Blake Everson both had six points and two rebounds for the Lady Hornets. Hayley Kramer added six points, two boards, one assist and one steal. Alyssa Kramer had three rebounds, one assist and four points.

Mendon shot 12-of-44 from the floor (27.3 percent) and 8-of-19 at the foul stripe.

The Lady Hornets had 30 rebounds as a team, but committed 27 turnovers.

