BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Boys

Centreville 41, Bloomingdale 64

BLOOMINGDALE — The Centreville boys’ basketball team got outscored 22-10 in the second quarter and was forced to play catch up the remainder of the game Friday in a 64-41 Southwest 10 Conference game.

“We played a great first quarter, but lost our focus on offense and defense in the second quarter to go down by 14 at the half. Unfortunately, it's hard to come back against a talented and well-coached team like Bloomingdale,” said Centreville coach Mike Hunter.

Bloomingdale led Centreville 35-21 entering halftime and took a 57-34 advantage over the Bulldogs after three periods.

Hayden Stauffer had 16 points for Centreville. Ross Hunter and Trenton Kindig added eight apiece.

Stauffer also had seven rebounds. Kindig chipped in four boards.

Sam Todd had five assists and Hunter dished three dimes for the Bulldogs.

Howardsville 50, St. Joe Michigan Lutheran 37

ST. JOSEPH — A 19-6 run in the second period helped Howardsville Christian’s boys basketball team to an eventual 50-37 win Friday.

Michigan Lutheran led Howardsvile 10-8 after one period. Howardsville took a 27-16 halftime lead.

Dylan Jergens had 16 points, one rebound, six assists and four steals. Reece Herschbach added 14 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals. Lucas Withers added five points, 14 rebounds, and two assists. Colton Fair had six rebounds. Logan Cornwell had five points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Girls

Marcellus 55, White Pigeon 31

WHITE PIGEON — Marcellus outscored White Pigeon 16-4 in the second period on its way to a 55-31 win Friday.

Marcellus led White Pigeon 7-6 after one period, 23-10 at halftime, and 35-20 entering the fourth quarter.

Jana Hewing poured in 20 points for Marcellus. Savannah Lowery added 16 points and Morgan Hartline 11.

Hartline also had four assists and three steals for Marcellus. Lowery pulled down 12 rebounds. Morgan Ludlow and Grace Mihills had four rebounds each.

White Pigeon was led by Claycee West with 15 points, two assists, and two steals.

Melissa Hayden added seven points and seven rebounds for White Pigeon. Sidney Mihsler had three points, four rebounds, and two steals. Shanna Hagner had three points and two rebounds. Reyna Fielis had three points and five rebounds for the Lady Chiefs.

Schoolcraft 60, Delton-Kellogg 38

DELTON — Schoolcraft’s girls basketball team rolled to a 60-38 SAC Valley win at Delton-Kellogg Friday.

Schoolcraft led Delton-Kellogg 21-7 after one period, 29-19 at halftime, and 47-27 after three quarters.

Lydia Goble poured in 26 points for Schoolcraft, including 16 during the second quarter. Kennedy Leighton added 10 while Gabi Saxman, Anna Schuppel, and Chloe Outman had six points apiece.

Goble drained five 3-pointers in the contest and Leighton added two.

Lexi Parsons scored 14 for Delton-Kellogg.

