Basketball Roundup

Hartford overwhelms Lady Hornets with big second, third quarter surges

HARTFORD — Hartford’s girls basketball team outscored visiting Mendon by a combined 37-13 total in the second and third quarter en route to a 59-33 Southwest 10 victory on Friday.

Hannah Duchene scored 12 points for Mendon. Taylor Heitkamp tossed in eight and Hayley Kramer six for the Lady Hornets.

Kramer also had eight rebounds, while Duchene added seven, and Cierra Nightingale and Heitkamp finished with six each. Nicole Parsons ended up with five boards and MacKenzie Urick added four rebounds.

Heitkamp and Urick had two assists each.

Amaijha Bailey finished with four steals for Mendon. Kramer added three and Duchene had two for Mendon, now 3-6 overall and 3-5 in the league. Hartford is 8-2 overall and 8-1 in the conference.

Lake Michigan Catholic 69,

Howardsville Christian 57

HOWARDSVILLE — St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic boys basketball team outscored host Howardsville Christian School 25-10 in the fourth quarter Friday as the visiting Lakers emerged with a 69-57 win over the Eagles.

Dylan Jergens scored 23 points and added two rebounds, one assist and two steals for Howardsville, which hurt itself with 23 turnovers in the contest.

Reece Herschbach added 16 points, eight rebounds, one assist and three steals for Howardsville Christian. Logan Cornwell had nine points and four rebounds for the Eagles.

Lucas Withers added 11 rebounds and David Cripps added five boards for Howardsville.

Cory Seger led Lake Michigan Catholic with 20 points and Connor Christesen and Tom Koenig had 13 apiece.

