BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s boys basketball team fell short in its bid to knock off Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep Tuesday after it lost 66-51 at home to the Irish.

Seth Wright had 22 points, two assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal for Constantine.

Hunter Bachellar added 10 points, two assists, three rebounds and one block for the Falcons. Nolan Malcom chipped in five points, five assists, six rebounds and one steal. Dawson Kiess had one assist, seven rebounds, and a pair of steals. Trey Salisbury had five points, five rebounds, and three steals.

