BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Constantine boys chalk up second win

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine boys basketball team picked up its second consecutive win to start the season with a 47-41 triumph Friday at home over Galesburg-Augusta.

Travis Walker’s Falcons, now 2-0, held leads of 13-11 after one period and 24-19 entering halftime.

Galesburg-Augusta staged a third-quarter rally to knot the game up at 31-31 entering the fourth quarter.

Constantine sealed up the win at the free throw line by sinking 7-of-9 attempts.

Constantine’s scoring parade was led by Seth Wright with 15. Sophomore Hunter Bacheller contributed 10. Nolan Malcom and Tre Salisbury added seven apiece.

Schoolcraft girls 58, Delton-Kellogg 40

SCHOOLCRAFT — Schoolcraft’s girls basketball remained unbeaten with a 58-40 win over previously undefeated Delton-Kellogg Friday at home.

Lydia Goble’s career-high game of 28 points led Schoolcraft. Kennedy Leighton added 12 while Gabi Saxman chipped in nine for the Lady Eagles, now 4-0 overall.

