BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s basketball team earned its second win of the season Thursday with a 49-41 win at home over New Buffalo.

“I am so proud of my guys,” said White Pigeon coach Jeff Baechler. “They are getting it. They played their hearts out tonight at both ends of the court. I have been telling them all along to believe in themselves and their teammates and they did that tonight. What a great win for us.”

New Buffalo led White Pigeon 12-8 after one period. The Chiefs stormed back to grab an 18-17 halftime advantage and built a 30-22 lead after three quarters.

Noah Krull led White Pigeon, now 2-14 overall and 1-8 in the BCS Blue Division, with 20 points, three assists, two steals, one blocked shot and 12 rebounds.

Kamren Garten added 10 points, two assists and a pair of steals for the Chiefs. Gavin Kopf finished with eight points, four assists and four rebounds. Carter Grant added seven points, five rebounds and two assists. Austin Yoder tossed in four points, three assists and three rebounds.

The Potter’s House 80, Howardsville 75

HOWARDSVILLE — Josh Cassell is a name Howardsville Christian won’t soon forget.

Cassell, the star player for The Potter’s House in Wyoming, Mich. poured in 40 points as the Pumas outgunned host Howardsville Christian for a 80-75 boys' non-league basketball win Thursday.

Cassell drained seven three pointers and shot 9-of-11 at the free-throw line.

“This was a good game against a quality team. It gave us a good chance to measure our team and see where we need to improve,” said Howardsville coach Dave Parks.

“We had a tough time guarding Josh Cassell. And we really had a tough time keeping them off the boards. Our guys fought hard and led in the fourth quarter. We will try to build on this coming down the final stretch of the season.”

Howardsville Christian jumped out to a 16-13 lead after one period. Potter’s House used a 27-16 run in the second to grab a 40-32 halftime lead. Howardsville’s 25-14 run in the third put the hosts up 57-54 entering the fourth quarter. The Pumas outscored the Eagles 26-18 in the fourth period.

Nyan Nhial added 14 points for the Pumas.

Dylan Jergens poured in 34 points for Howardsville to go with five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Daniel Kent added 14 points, six boards, two assists and one steal. Logan Cornwell had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. David Cripps tossed in eight points, three assists and two steals. Lucas Withers contributed six points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Howardsville made 28 field goal attempts, including six three-pointers, and 13-of-20 free throws.

Girls

White Pigeon 42, New Buffalo 29

NEW BUFFALO — White Pigeon’s girls’ basketball team defeated host New Buffalo 42-29 in BCS Blue Division action Thursday.

“I’m really proud of our effort tonight. We played great defense and rebounded the ball well. The girls deserved a win tonight,” said White Pigeon coach Brooke McClure.

The Lady Chiefs were led by freshman Claycee West with 13 points, six rebounds, four steals and five assists. Madi Gremore added nine points, five boards and one steal. Hailey Personette tossed in eight points and seven rebounds.

