BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

COLON — Mendon’s girls’ basketball team posted a 55-42 non-league win over host Colon.

Mary Leighton scored 15 points, had two rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Lady Hornets, now 6-10 overall.

Julia Sutter led Mendon in scoring with 16 points to go with eight rebounds and four steals.

Alyssa Kramer added nine points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists.

Hayley Kramer posted nine points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three assists.

Nancy Steinacker had six points, three rebounds, one steal.

Keagan Bower scored 17 points for Colon, which trailed 39-24 at halftime.

Centreville 39, Quincy 32

QUINCY — Centreville’s girls’ basketball team struggled in the middle quarters but dug in during the fourth and earned a 39-32 non-league win at Quincy Tuesday.

The win was the 17th consecutive victory for the No. 2-ranked Lady Bulldogs in Class C. Centreville is now 17-1 overall.

“We had our struggles tonight, especially from the charity stripe down the stretch. Fortunately, we had built a big enough cushion to hold the lead in the end,” said Centreville coach Jill Peterson.

“Even as the season is wrapping up, we’ll continue to fine tune areas moving forward. Even as the game progresses, we must learn throughout and make adjustments to our strengths on any given day.”

Carly Todd was Centreville’s lone player in double-digit scoring with 11, while Kayla Gest added eight and Samara Schlabach seven for the Lady Bulldogs, who made 12 field-goal attempts and 12-of-31 free-throw attempts.

Centreville led Quincy 12-10 after one period, 21-14 at halftime and 27-18 after three quarters.

Todd also had six rebounds, while Schlabach, Hannah Rice, Joanna Larsen and Brittany Morris all had five rebounds each. DeMeyer had six assists and six steals.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.