BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

NEW BUFFALO — Centreville’s boys’ basketball team battled back in the second half but dropped a heartbreaking 61-59 BCS League Blue Division decision at New Buffalo Friday.

“We have to play more than two quarters to beat a team like New Buffalo,” said Centreville coach Mike Hunter. “We gave them too many open shots that they converted into points. We didn’t execute our offense effectively and had too many bad passes and missed opportunities.

“We came back in the second half and played much stronger all around. The team has learned, and too often the hard way, to never give up. We fought back, but came up too short tonight for the win.”

New Buffalo led Centreville 20-17 after the first quarter and maintained a five-point, 35-30, advantage entering halftime. The host Bison held a 48-43 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Centreville was led by Coletin Gascho with 22 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Hayden Stauffer poured in 19 points, had nine rebounds, two steals and one assist for the Bulldogs, while Chris Cooper added seven points and four rebounds. Tyler Carpenter finished with six points, six assists, two steals and four rebounds. Brady Reynolds had four steals, two assists and two points. Ross Hunter added three points and five rebounds.

Seth Margaritis scored 18 points for New Buffalo and Julian Hymes finished with 14.

