BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s girls’ basketball team remained unbeaten against BCS League foes and won its 16th straight game with an easy 67-25 victory at home over New Buffalo.

Carlee Odom led Centreville with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Kayla Gest scored 12 points, including four three pointers. Samara Schlabach added 10 points.

Joanna Larsen added six points and seven rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs, now 16-1 overall and 9-0 against teams from the BCS League. Hannah Rice added eight points.

Brittany Morris added three points and eight rebounds. Skyler DeMeyer chipped in three points, four assists and four steals.

Centreville, which led its guests 36-16 at halftime, won the rebounding battle 48-21.

“Once we got going tonight, we were firing on all cylinders. The girls were playing with great intensity and energy the rest of the way to win many loose balls and we really attacked the glass tonight,” said Centreville coach Jill Peterson.

Cassopolis 37, White Pigeon 28

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s girls’ basketball team dropped a BCS League Blue Division game at home to Cassopolis Thursday.

Claycee West had 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for White Pigeon.

Delainy Krebs added six points, eight rebounds and one steal. Sidney Mishler added three points, seven rebounds and one steal for the Lady Chiefs. Birdie Murphy had five boards and one steal.

Bronson 40, Mendon 23

MENDON — Bronson held Mendon scoreless in the third quarter and ran to an eventual 40-23 girls' basketball win Thursday in BCS League action.

The Vikings jumped out to an 11-8 lead after one quarter and 23-21 at halftime. Bronson outscored Mendon 7-0 during the third period and 17-2 during the final half.

Julia Sutter had nine points and 11 rebounds for Mendon. Hayley Kramer added four points and 13 rebounds. Mary Leighton had two points and six rebounds.

Madi Mykolaitis added three steals and Leighton and Alyssa Kramer had two each for the Lady Hornets, now 5-9 overall and 4-5 BCS League.

Kiera Lasky led Bronson with 11 points.

Mendon won the junior varsity game.

Boys

Cassopolis 70, White Pigeon 38

CASSOPOLIS — White Pigeon’s boys’ basketball team dropped a 70-38 decision at Cassopolis Thursday.

Cassopolis built a 20-7 lead over White Pigeon after one quarter, 31-15 at halftime and 51-20 after three periods.

Carter Grant had 14 points, three assists, one steal and two rebounds for the Chiefs. Noah Krull added six points, one steal, three blocks and six rebounds. Zane Shoppell had six points, two assists and five rebounds. Kam Garten had two points and three assists.

Tekonsha 57, Colon 42

COLON — Colon’s boys’ basketball team dropped a 57-42 decision at home with Tekonsha Thursday.

The Magi were led by Dane Wilson with 12 points and two steals. Clayton Wolf added 11 points and eight rebounds. Jonathan Smolarz and Andrew Smolarz each had six points and four rebounds. Austin Stoll and Harrison Sillings finished with three points each. Chase Tomlinson added one point to finish out the scoring.

