BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

GALESBURG — The Constantine boys’ basketball team picked up a much-needed 50-44 win at Galesburg-Augusta Tuesday.

Evan Herschbach led Constantine with 21 points, three assists and five rebounds. Dylan Shafer added eight points and three boards. Anthony Evilsizor collected six points, two assists, seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal for the Falcons. Dawson Kiess chipped in four points and six rebounds.

Athens 49, Mendon 39

ATHENS — Mendon’s basketball team dropped a 49-39 non-league decision at Athens.

Greg Gifford had 12 points and three rebounds for Mendon. Keaton Crotser added 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Hunter Lovell chipped in eight points and five rebounds. Gabe Parks had three assists.

Girls

Galesburg-Augusta 49, Constantine 45

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine girls’ basketball team lost a heartbreaking 49-45 SAC decision at home Tuesday with Galesburg-Augusta.

Mackenzi Dobosiewicz had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Lady Falcons. Paulina Diaz added 10 points and seven boards. Macey Tulley chipped in seven points and two steals. Ashley Foura had 12 points and six rebounds. Kiara Price ended the game with five points and five assists.

Constantine was hindered by 24 turnovers and shot just 19-of-33 from the free-throw stripe.

“If a loss can be good I would call this a good loss,” said Constantine coach Rachel Schlosser.

“We adjusted well in the second half and came back from being down double digits. We need to calm down and rely on execution in the first half and be patient with one another. There were way too many careless turnovers and they (Galesburg) capitalized well on them.”

Schlosser likes the direction her team is headed.

“We have definitely turned a corner, to only lose by four to the top team in our conference. That in itself is encouraging and the girls never give up. That’s always a positive from a coach’s perspective,” Schlosser said.

“We need to put together four quarters and keep our nose to the ground. I’m proud of the girls.”

Centreville 33, Bridgman 15

CENTREVILLE — Centreville proved it was worthy of its No. 10 ranking in Class C with its eighth straight win.

Jill Peterson’s Lady Bulldogs improved to 8-1 with a 33-15 win at home Tuesday over Bridgman.

Samara Schlabach scored seven points for Centreville. Carly Todd added six points to go with seven rebounds. Brittany Morris added seven boards for the Lady Bulldogs. Joanna Larsen scored five points. Skyler DeMeyer added five steals and two assists and Carlee Odom had four points and two assists.

“We struggled to get in rhythm offensively tonight as the whistle was blowing often and our shooting wasn’t on point. Fortunately, our defense played tough and made Bridgman take contested shots and we rebounded the ball well,” said Centreville coach Jill Peterson.

Mendon 31, White Pigeon 27

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon dropped a 31-27 decision at home with Mendon in a makeup game.

Sidney Mishler had 11 points and seven rebounds for White Pigeon. Madi Gremore added nine points and four rebounds. Claycee West had two points, one assist, three steals, a block and seven rebounds.

No Mendon stats were available.

