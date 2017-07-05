BASEBALL ROUNDUP

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity baseball team split a Wolverine Conference doubleheader at home Tuesday with Dowagiac.

Kim Losik’s Wildcats dropped a heartbreaking 3-2 decision in 10 innings to the Chieftains in the opener.

Three Rivers regrouped to beat Dowagiac 8-0 in the second game.

In the opener, Three Rivers scored single runs in the second and fifth innings. Dowagiac tallied single runs in the fourth, sixth and top of the 10th inning.

Three Rivers committed seven errors in the first game.

Justin Oschsenrider had two hits for Three Rivers and Zack Ludwig drew a walk.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.