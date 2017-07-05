BASEBALL ROUNDUP

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s baseball team came away with a 10-0 win over visiting Burr Oak Monday in the opening round of the St. Joe County Tournament.

Mike Webster’s Bulldogs scored a single run during the second inning, added two more in the third and tacked on seven in the fifth.

The game was called after five innings on the mercy rule.

Brady Reynolds, Colletin Gascho and Alex Meyer were all called on to handle the duties on the mound for Centreville.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.