Home / Home

BASEBALL ROUNDUP

Centreville trounces Burr Oak

CENTREVILLE — Centreville’s baseball team came away with a 10-0 win over visiting Burr Oak Monday in the opening round of the St. Joe County Tournament.
Mike Webster’s Bulldogs scored a single run during the second inning, added two more in the third and tacked on seven in the fifth.
The game was called after five innings on the mercy rule.
Brady Reynolds, Colletin Gascho and Alex Meyer were all called on to handle the duties on the mound for Centreville.
Please see Tuesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here