BASEBALL ROUNDUP

ALLEGAN — The Three Rivers varsity baseball team swept host Allegan in a Wolverine Conference doubleheader on Friday, 11-7 and 12-2.

Carson Charvat pitched a complete game for Three Rivers in game one for the win.

Charvat allowed seven hits with five strikeouts.

“I felt Carson was in control on the mound. His fastball was hitting the corners, and he mixed up his curve and changeup very well. Our bats certainly came alive in this game. We ran the bases very well,” said Three Rivers coach Kim Losik.

Sam Hawkins had two base hits for Three Rivers, now 11-9 overall and 6-6 in the conference.

Jalen Heivilin and Carson Charvat both added two hits, including a triple.

Adding one hit each for the ‘Cats were Austin Krawczak, Justin Ochsenrider, Gavin Charvat and Austin Wright. Zac Meyer had a double.

Three Rivers scored four runs in the first.

Gavin Charvat had an RBI single that scored Sam Hawkins. Heivilin scored on a throwing error. Alex Minger advanced to third on that same error.

On a first and third situation, Gavin Charvat stole second safely and Minger came home to score on the throw to second. Allegan’s pitcher was then called for a balk, putting Gavin Charvat at third. Carson Charvat’s RBI single scored Gavin Charvat.

Three Rivers added five runs in the fourth.

Sam Hawkins singled and scored on Heivilin’s triple. Heivilin scored after Minger reached base safely on an error by Allegan’s second baseman. Ochsenrider was safe on an error. Minger and Ochsenrider both scored on Carson Charvat’s triple. Carson Charvat scored on Zack Ludwig’s sacrifice fly to centerfield.

The Cats added their final two runs in the seventh.

Meyer led off with a double and went to third on a passed ball. Steve Tolfree walked. JT Hack came in to pinch run for Tolfree. Hack stole second. Zach Ludwick grounded out scoring Meyer and advancing Hack to third. Hack scored on Austin Krawczak’s groundout to shortstop.

Game two was called after just five innings on the 10-run mercy rule.

Minger picked up the victory in game two allowing one hit, two runs, one walk with nine strikeouts.

Heivilin had three hits, including a pair of doubles. Bryce Morlan cranked out a single and double. Hawkins and Ochsenrider both added a double.

Minger, Ryan Levandoski, Gavin Charvat and Carson Charvat all added singles.

Three Rivers scored five runs in the first.

Hawkins led off with a double and scored on Heivilin’s double. Minger singled. Heivilin went to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch. Meyer, courtesy runner for Minger, stole second. Ochsenrider reached first on an error and Meyer scored on the play. Ludwig walked. Morlan blasted a double that scored Ochsenrider and Ludwig.

Three Rivers plated six runs in the second frame.

Hawkins and Heivilin both scored on an error. Minger, who had reached base on an error, scored on Ochsenrider’s double. Ochsenrider later scored on a wild pitch. Morlan added an RBI single to score Carson Charvat and Ludwig.

Three Rivers’ final run was scored in the third.

Heivilin doubled. Minger was hit by a pitch. Gavin Charvat singled to advance Heivilin to third and Meyer, courtesy runner, to second. Carson Charvat ground out to Allegan’s third baseman and Heivilin came home to score on the play.

“I was pleased with both games today against Allegan. This was somewhat of a revenge game for us as we gave them their one and only league win last year,” Losik said.

“Alex was in total control of the game in the second game. Pitching a one-hit game indicated what type of power pitcher he can be. He threw hard from start to finish and mixed up his curve ball with a few changeups. Our bats continue to deliver big hits and multiple base hits for us tonight. I was pleased everyone got an opportunity to play and contribute to the two wins.”

Mendon drops pair

MENDON — Mendon dropped two games at home Friday against Bronson 9-3 and 6-2 in a BCS League makeup doubleheader.

Cole Decker gave up eight hits; three walks with two strikeouts and took the loss for Mendon in game one. Noah Slaughter also pitched walking two and striking out one with two walks.

Slaughter belted a double and scored once for Mendon. Wyatt Diekman added one hit and one run. Wyatt Cool added a base hit. Nate Eberstein scored once. Mikki Feister had an RBI single. Corbin Weinberg added a base hit. Hunter Lovell drove in a run as well for the Hornets, who stranded a total of six baserunners.

Gabe Parks was tagged with the loss for Mendon. Parks gave up 10 hits, six-earned runs with three walks and three strikeouts.

Braxton Samson and Weinberg both collected a single for Mendon. Diekman belted two hits and scored once. Cool had a double. Eberstein scored a run. Feister had two hits, including a double, and two RBI.

Three Rivers hosts Dowagiac in a league doubleheader on Tuesday at 4 p.m.